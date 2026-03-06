Report: Maple Leafs working on Bobby McMann trade to Avalanche

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has potentially made his first move of deadline day and it's a pretty big deal.

According to multiple sources, the Maple Leafs are working on a trade with the Colorado Avalanche that involves winger Bobby McMann.

Sounds like #GoAvsGo and #LeafsForever engaged again on Bobby McMann.



We’ll see where it goes. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2026

There is no additional information at the time of writing, as a flurry of other trades from around the NHL have come in during the final hour of the deadline. But this is all we have right now: The Avalanche and Maple Leafs are talking about McMann.

Leafs' Bobby McMann possibly traded to Stanley Cup contender

McMann has been an incredibly good find for the Maple Leafs and should bring back true value in this move. Several reports had the Maple Leafs asking price around a first-round pick, but the Avalanche do not have a first-round pick until 2028. It wouldn't be a nightmare scenario, but it would be a little lackluster if we didn't see this trade really come to fruition for a couple years.

Initially viewed as organizational depth, the winger split time between the NHL club and the Toronto Marlies while working to establish himself as a reliable bottom-six option. McMann’s straight-line speed, physical forechecking, and willingness to play a direct north-south game quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff, and he gradually carved out a role as an energy forward capable of contributing in limited minutes.

His biggest impact came as he became more comfortable at the NHL level, turning flashes of offensive ability into tangible production. During the 2023-24 season, McMann enjoyed a breakout stretch that included his first career hat trick and a run of timely scoring that briefly pushed him into a larger role in Toronto’s lineup. While he was never the focal point of the team’s offense, McMann proved valuable as a versatile depth winger who could chip in goals, play with physicality, and provide lineup flexibility -- making him a useful piece during his time in Toronto before ultimately being dangled in trade talks as the Leafs move to their next phase without him.

McMann has scored 19 goals and 32 points in 60 games for the Leafs this season.