The Toronto Maple Leafs called up goaltender Artur Akhtyamov form the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wednesday morning. It's a transaction we've already seen a couple times this season, so it's nothing surprising. But, it has a fun and exciting twist to it this time around.

When Akhtyamov was recalled earlier this season, it was in a specific role. The 24-year-old netminder served as the backup for when the Leafs had back-to-backs. The team didn't want either Sergei Bobrovsky or Anthony Stolarz to be on the bench for the other, so that both of them could take a night off a rest as veteran goalies on this team.

Akhtyamov didn't get into any of the games during his two brief stints as the goalie to just sit on the bench in case he's needed, but this time around is different.

Maple Leafs have different plan for Akhtyamov and Bobrovsky this time

The Leafs do have a back-to-back coming up. They are in Boston visiting the Bruins on Friday afternoon, and then travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday night. But, Akhtyamov will not just be the backup for both nights, he will actually be getting a start in the crease for Toronto.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the plan right now for this weekend is for Stolarz to start Friday in Boston and then Akhtyamov will be making his season debut in Pittsburgh the following day.

Possible Toronto goes with Stolarz Friday in Boston and Akhtyamov Saturday in Pittsburgh, as Bobrovsky continues his non-game work https://t.co/GvB76sJzmQ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2026

All of this is because Sergei Bobrovsky has been so bad that he needs to take some time off the ice to re-evaluate what he can do to maybe contribute something more than being the NHL's worst goalie this season.

The 38-year-old goalie is going to be doing some "non-game work" (whatever that means) and not be taking part in any of the games this weekend. We have to assume that Akhtyamov will be the backup on Friday and Stolarz will be on the bench for Saturday.

The Leafs are basically shutting down Bobrovsky for the time being, until they deem that he is ready to be in the crease again. Just 14 games into his time as a Leaf and he's already being forced to be away from the ice and try to rescue his season.

Bobrovsky has earned a 3.65 goals against average and an .874 save percentage. Those are bad numbers but it's when you dive into the advanced metrics is where he truly looks awful. According to MoneyPuck, Bobrovsky has a minus-5.1 goals saved above expected, which means he's 11th-worst goalie this season. But you take away the shorthanded play from the Leafs' incredible penalty kill, and Bobrovsky's minus-11.4 goals saved above expected at 5-on-5 sits dead last in the entire NHL. When everything is equal, he's the worst goalie in the league.

That has earned him a seat and has forced the Leafs to recall Akhtyamov and see if he can perhaps be the answer to be Stolarz's backup for the time being. In nine games for the Marlies this season, the young netminder has an .886 save percentage and a 2.62 goals against average.

We truly don't know how long this will last. Bobrovsky could feasibly just take a few months to re-find his game and work off the ice as the Leafs continue to have a miserable season. At least we know that he was only making the Leafs lose more games than they deserved, so there is some hope there.

It would be kind of funny if Bobrovsky just never played for the Leafs ever again.