With so much banter throughout the airwaves around Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, general manager John Chayka doesn’t have a lot of moves.

The Leafs have consistently pushed back on the fans disgust with Bobrovsky’s numbers, citing that he's always been a slow starter, and with so many changes to the roster in the off season, it would take time for him to find his game.

That may have worked for the first ten games or so, but we're past the third week of November, with the Leafs having played 23 games, and the numbers aren't improving.

As of Thursday night, Bobrovsky sits with a disappointing 3-9-2 record with a bloated 3.65 goals against average and a paltry .874 save percentage. For the record, he is ranked 50th overall in those categories.

Bobrovsky’s high-danger save percentage sits at .800, which ranks him 54th overall, while his mid-range save percentage sits at .853, which ranks 50th overall. I could go on, but you get the point. He’s a disaster.

Bottom line: The Leafs look to have a major problem on their hands, and they can't buy their way out of it.

The contract nobody read closely

On July 1, Chayka gave Bobrovsky a three-year/$21 million contract which carries a $7-million cap hit, and a full no-movement clause. The cap hit made headlines. The structure passed everyone by.

According to PuckPedia, Bobrovsky’s base salary is tiny: $850K, $900K and $950K over the three years. Most of the money is in signing bonuses: $8.05M this year, $5.8M next year and $4.45M in the final year.

The devil is in those details and the reason why a buyout wouldn’t work.

Here’s why. A buyout only reduces base salary. Signing bonuses have to be paid in full, every dollar. All of it.

If the Leafs tried to buy him out in the summer of 2027, it would look something like this:

Base salary remaining: $1.85M

Buyout (two-thirds, since he's over 26): about $1.23M, spread over four years

Signing bonuses still owed: $10.25M

Total cash saved: roughly $617,000

That's $617,000 saved on more than $12 million owed, which hardly seems worth it. I mean, that's about one games worth of beer sales for the Leafs!

It gets worse. Bobrovsky signed at age 37, and his deal pays less each year and has bonuses after Year one. That makes it a true 35+ contract under the CBA. When a 35+ contract is bought out, the full cap hit stays on the books. No relief.

So a buyout gives the Leafs no cap space and almost no money back. It's not a solution, not a viable option.

What about the AHL?

Fans have floated a "two-week reset" in the minors. Well, there’s two problems with that idea.

First, the no-movement clause means Bobrovsky has to agree to waivers and an assignment. A future Hall of Famer isn't riding the bus to exotic places like Hamilton and Belleville unless he wants to, and I’m guessing that would be a hard “Nyet” from the Russian netminder.

Second, even if he agreed, burying a 35+ contract in the minors only takes $100,000 off the cap. The Leafs would still carry $6.9 million for a goalie playing in the AHL.

So what are the real options?

1. Ride it out and lighten his load: Give Anthony Stolarz more of the crease and let Bobrovsky work with the goalie coach. Through nine games, Stolarz owns a 5-4-0 record with a decent 2.69 goals against and a .908 save percentage. It isn't exciting, but it's the only option that costs nothing. Of course, it also comes with some risk as many believe the extra load might break Stolarz down, leading to extended stay on the IR.

2. Trade him: Bobrovsky holds all the cards here. Toronto would likely have to keep part of his salary and send along a sizeable sweetener to make a deal work. The one bright spot? Once the July first bonus is paid, he's cheap in actual cash, under $1M in salary, which could appeal to a team trying to reach the cap floor.

3. Hope: Bobrovsky has rebooted his career before. Remember his rough first year in Florida? He followed it with two Stanley Cups. But I think we can all agree that hope isn’t going to change what ails Bobrovsky, not this time around, anyways. Even if Bobrovsky retired, Toronto would save the cash considerations, but they would still be stuck with the cap hit because his deal is a 35+ contract.

The structure that made this deal attractive to Bobrovsky, with big upfront bonuses, decreasing salary and a full NMC, is the same structure that leaves the Leafs no way out. Chayka made a big bet. Now the Leafs need it to pay off, because there really isn't a sensible Plan B.