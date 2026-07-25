Maple Leafs have intriguing PTO target in skilled veteran winger

The Toronto Maple Leafs have undoubtedly had a big offseason. They have added several new players, with Sergei Bobrovsky and Darren Raddysh being the biggest of the bunch.

While the Maple Leafs have certainly had an eventful offseason, it is fair to wonder if they could have another move on the way. When looking at their forward group, they could use another winger to improve their overall depth.

Because of this, it would be understandable if they invited a player to their training camp on a PTO agreement. When looking at the remaining unrestricted free agents (UFAs) still available, Reilly Smith stands out as a very interesting option for the Maple Leafs to consider.

Smith had a decent 2025-26 season with the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring 16 goals and recording 26 points in 69 games. This was after he posted at least 40 points in each of his previous three seasons before the 2025-26 campaign. With numbers like these, he would be a decent player for the Maple Leafs to take a look at on a PTO.

Smith's experience also adds to his appeal as a potential target. The Mimico, Ontario native has played in 988 career games over 15 NHL seasons and won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023. With this, he could be a good veteran player for the Maple Leafs to add to their group as they look to bounce back in 2026-27.

Ultimately, given the success Smith had before this past season, it is fair to argue that he could bounce back if given another opportunity. Due to this, he could be a player worth considering adding on a PTO or a cheap one-year contract for the Maple Leafs.

Reilly Smith could give the Maple Leafs another skilled forward in their bottom six

When looking at the Maple Leafs' current projected lineup, Smith could be a candidate to play in their bottom six if signed. With the Maple Leafs needing more offensive production from the bottom half of their lineup, it would make sense for them take a chance on a veteran winger like Smith. When playing at his best, he is a solid playmaker.

Yet, it could also benefit the Maple Leafs to have Smith around as their 13th forward if they signed him for the season. Injuries happen often during the season, and so having Smith around as insurance would not be the worst thing in the world for Toronto.

Let's see if the Maple Leafs end up making a push for Smith from here.