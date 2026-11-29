The Toronto Maple Leafs made an interesting signing on Sunday. And no, it wasn’t a blockbuster move such inking Simon Edvinsson.

What Toronto did was sign veteran forward Luke Kunin to an Professional Try-Out deal with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Free agent forward Luke Kunin has signed a PTO with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 29, 2026

The move isn’t exactly ground-shaking, but it is the sort of move the Maple Leafs need to make at the moment. It’s the kind of under-the-radar situation that could deliver some much-needed punch in the lineup.

The 28-year-old Kunin spent last season with the Florida Panthers. In 62 games, he scored four goals and 10 points, while averaging about 10 minutes per game.

However, the former first-round pick sustained an achilles injury that saw him miss the final month of last season and then spend most of this year rehabbing.

About a couple of weeks ago, news broke that Kunin was healthy and looking for another opportunity. According to the chatter, several teams were interested in signing him. And it seems like the Maple Leafs were the winners.

Now, Kunin is not on the active roster. Since he’s signed to an AHL tryout, he’ll likely practice with the Marlies. Depending on how things go, the Leafs can sign him to an NHL deal and bring him up to the Bigs. Or, if he's playing up to snuff, then he can sign an AHL contract and remain with the Marlies but actually be paid.

Signing Luke Kunin means someone will have to go from Maple Leafs roster

Signing Luke Kunin at this point shouldn’t be a major issue. The Maple Leafs have one open spot in their 50 NHL contract limit. They also have enough cap space to sign him to a league-minimum deal.

The issue will be getting him into the lineup. Since Kunin is a bottom-six guy, someone from that group will have to go.

Perhaps the easiest move might be to send Aatu Raty back down to the Marlies and give Kunin a look. In three games this season, Raty hasn’t looked particularly impressive. Although, he has avoided making costly gaffes that would jeopardize his role on the team. So, you have to think that it might still be a while before Kunin gets a call-up to the NHL.

For the time being, the Maple Leafs are continuing to load up on bottom-six forwards. That’s not good unless it somehow paves the way for a much larger move at some point down the line. And Kunin will be given a chance to prove himself while in the Leafs organization, but down with the Marlies.

Perhaps this move is a nothingburger. But it may be a way for John Chayka to hedge his position. The Leafs could be looking to unload some contracts, and the easiest place to start is the bottom six.