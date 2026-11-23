Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka has only one real way out of the mess he created: Fire Jim Hiller.

Now, it isn’t quite so simple. It’s not like he can make an announcement canning Hiller, hire someone else and go back to his holiday shopping.

The move will have to come with some sort of explanation for the mistake. He’ll have to explain why he hired Hiller to begin with, and why the move is necessary. Yes, the on-ice product more than justifies the decision. But the issue here isn’t losing games. The real issue is the way the team is playing.

Perhaps William Nylander’s egregious giveaway on the Matthew Knies game-tying goal on Saturday night is the best example of just how poorly things are going. It’s not that the team is struggling. It’s just that there are guys who don’t care anymore.

Nylander seems to be one of them.

And that’s a reflection on Jim Hiller totally losing the room. Beyond that, Chayka will need to give Leafs fans a line-by-line description of why Hiller was the guy. Once he does that, he’ll have to show some sort of contrition for the way things have gone this season.

John Chayka needs to do something or else it will be his head

The bottom line is that Chayka will have to do something to at least appease the calls for action. He’s lucky that Maple Leafs fans haven’t turned on him. While the heat is on Jim Hiller at the moment, the fact is that no action will almost assuredly turn up the heat on Chayka.

If he doesn’t do something, anything, in the coming days, whether firing Hiller or making a significant trade, the torches and pitchforks will come for him.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if Keith Pelley decides to feed Chayka to the mob.

Yes, Pelley is on the hook for hiring Chayka. But the bottom line is that the decisions made from the top down are on Chayka. The tagging room mess is his doing. Hiring Hiller is on him. Heck, the way the organization has handled Gavin McKenna is also on him.

While Elliotte Friedman is right that no move is better than a bad one, there comes a time when customers demand action. The pressure becomes too intense when bad performance collides with negative optics. The Maple Leafs have a major black eye at the moment. Unless John Chayka finally works up the stones to do something, the entire ship will implode.