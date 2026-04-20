Maple Leafs desperately need to keep 1st-round pick for crucial reason

The Toronto Maple Leafs mercifully ended one of the worst seasons in team history. Towards the end of the season, the tank was plainly evident. The tank has worked for now, as the Leafs ended the season slated to pick fifth overall.

Of course, that can change. While the Leafs can land the first-overall pick after the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, there’s always the chance the club could slip to sixth or seventh. In that event, the pick would slide to the Boston Bruins.

As much as it would sting to have such a tough season and lose the pick, the fact is that the Leafs desperately need the pick.

Yes, the Leafs could certainly use a high-profile prospect. Certainly, a top-five pick would help Toronto get one.

But there’s another, more powerful reason why the Maple Leafs need to get back their 2026 first-round pick: Getting it back would allow the organization to save face.

It’s debatable whether the organization really cares about saving face. But if it were up to fans, the torches and pitchforks would come out if the team gifted another high draft pick to the Bruins.

Let’s pause here for a minute. That pick went to the Bruins in the Brandon Carlo trade. Had Carlo been a crucial piece in a Maple Leafs Stanley Cup run, no one would even give that pick a second thought.

Had Carlo been a cornerstone for the team despite the sour season, fans could find some solace in knowing that Carlo was worth the piece.

But Carlo hasn’t exactly been what the Maple Leafs hoped he would be. And he definitely has not been worth the price.

That’s why, more than landing a high-end prospect, the organization needs to make fans feel like the season, as bad as it was, was ultimately worth something.

What would happen if Maple Leafs lose the pick to Bruins?

Let’s think about the worst-case scenario. When the NHL Draft Lottery is over, the Leafs drop, hence sending the aforementioned pick to the Bruins.

What would happen then?

Well, the Leafs would have a second, third, and fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders, and a sixth-rounder. That’s not precisely the most encouraging picks to build a team around. In that case, the Leafs may have no other choice but to pursue a retool as opposed to a rebuild.

After all, how can you rebuild if you don’t have any substantial prospects? Under the circumstances, the Leafs would first have to go through a massive teardown and then build everything from the ground up.

Judging by the rebuilds in Detroit, Chicago, and San Jose (not to mention Buffalo), fans may have to wait a decade before seeing a truly competitive team. If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs organization may not feel too keen about going a decade without playoff revenue.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs need the pick. End of story. Whether the club competes next season or in a decade, the organization can turn to fans and point to the prospect acquired with that pick. That prospect could become the carrot in front of a battered Leafs Nation that just wants to see a tangible path forward.