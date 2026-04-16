Maple Leafs’ final draft lottery odds revealed with huge implications

The Toronto Maple Leafs season is done and over with. Eighty-two games have come and gone and the result is a miserable campaign that has led to a general manager fired, and everyone expecting more staff to be fired in the coming days.

But thanks to the 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night to close out the 2025-26 season, the Maple Leafs have locked in their odds for the upcoming draft lottery.

Maple Leafs' draft lottery odds have been finalized

Even with one day left of the regular season, the Maple Leafs have locked in fifth-last in the NHL's overall league standings. It's a finish that no one really saw coming several months ago and now, we're all just going to be waiting with bated breath to see some ping-pong balls go their way.

The draft lottery will take place on May 5, during what should be the tail-end of the first round of this year's playoffs. And here are the Maple Leafs' odds for each potential pick:

1st overall -- 8.5%

2nd overall -- 8.6%

3rd overall -- 0.3%

5th overall -- 24.5%

6th/7th overall -- 58.2%

Obviously, as we are all well aware, if the Leafs do not get a pick in the top five, that gets sent over to the Boston Bruins as part of the abysmal and horrific and nightmarish Brandon Carlo trade from last year's trade deadline. So with that glaring 58.2 percent staring right in our faces, there is major concern that suffering through all 82 games this season might not even be worth it.

The Leafs could hand the best-possible draft pick to a division rival, and they could take a player that we see have a great career and only think more and more about how much the Leafs messed up everything about the future of this team.

But, on the other hand, there is a 17.1 percent chance that the Leafs can walk away with a top-two pick and with the projected first two prospects to go being Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg -- two top-tier winger prospects who could change the direction of this franchise -- there is at least some hope. Even getting the fifth-overall pick wouldn't be all that bad.

It is still more likely than not that the Leafs are going to hand over a very good draft pick to the Bruins, so that's horrible.