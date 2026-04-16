It’s never been more embarrassing to be a Maple Leafs fan than right now

The Toronto Maple Leafs are becoming the most hateable franchise in professional sports.

It's one thing to finish near the bottom of the standings and be an embarassing team on the ice, but that doesn't have to be the case off the ice. Especially when your hockey team is the most valuable NHL franchise according to Forbes, and is worth $4.4 billion.

Toronto has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967, yet they print money. For generations, parents have turned their kids into Leafs fans and they've continued to be dissapointed year after year. Despite struggling to reach the Finals, fans have held onto the sense of "hope."

For the past decade, this young and exciting team led by Auston Matthews made the playoffs every year and although they failed to reach thier goal, they were fun. They played with high energy and skill, until that all went away with Craig Berube and Brad Treliving. The team's style changed to an unaspiring effort and the same thing seems to have happened with MLSE as a whole.

In an article written by Jonas Siegel, James Mirtle and Chris Johnston, the three highlighted the dysfunction at MLSE, most notably led by Keith Pelley. As mentioned in the article, the team's highest executive had "notes that included possible trade returns that Leafs staff members believed were generated by Large Language Models and Artificial Intelligence" which is incredibly bizzare.

I am not shocked they’d be cheap. I’m shocked they’d be this cheap. https://t.co/IsQlaihoHZ pic.twitter.com/lhrGquHyUL — Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) April 15, 2026

The way this reads is that Pelley went into ChatGPT and asked AI, "What return should we get for Scott Laughton?" or "Should we keep Oliver Ekmann-Larsson at the NHL Trade Deadline?" and then shared that information with GM Brad Treliving. I've been one to criticize Treliving a lot for his work, but he had zero chance to succeed if this was his boss.

Being in the War Room is one thing but giving advice when you have zero hockey experience is insane. Brendan Shanahan has the authority to do things like that (hopefully not with AI answers), but Pelley shouldn't and that's incredibly embarassing.

Maple Leafs becoming most hateable franchise in NHL

Speaking of embarassing, the richest franchise not only cut 10 perent of staff over the past few years but is cutting on player discounts, as "everything from tear gear at Real Sports Apparel to meals at Real Sports Bar & Grill were cut from 50 percent to 30 percent, while ticket prices for friends and family went up."

MLSE is a business and their sole purpose to be as profitable as possible which is fine, but it's stuff like this that will make a player leave in free agency for a less crazier warm destination and it's something that should make every fan ashamed.

If the Leafs can win at one thing, it's that they can spend more than anyone and they should use that to their advantage. They should be giving every Leafs family member free drinks and Real Sports for the rest of their lives if it means it'll help acquire the best players, instead of the opposite.

When Lou Lamoriello, Brendan Shanahan and Kyle Dubas were in charge of the Leafs, the team may not have won a championship but we all knew the team was run by adults. In this circumstance, it feels like the organization is being run by a super-fan who thinks he knows more than Shanahan, which is why they currently don't have a President.

Scotiabank Arena will still unfortuantely be full when the 2026-27 home opener comes around next year, but I hope it's not. Pelley needs to go away for a long time and not return for a press conference until a competent President of Hockey Operations and General Manager are hired because he's clearly not the right person to run the Leafs and they are becoming one of the most hated franchises in sports.