Maple Leafs could have steal of the 2025 NHL Draft with massive centre

The Toronto Maple Leafs are rapidly skidding toward an inevitable situation. The club’s underwhelming season points toward a harsh reality all professional teams, regardless of sport, eventually face.

Roster churn and turnover are something natural in the NHL. At some point, teams have to look for younger alternatives to maintain their competitive windows open. Unfortunately, most veteran rosters face the finite reality of time.

That being said, help could be on the way for the Maple Leafs. That help could come in the way of 18-year-old Tinus Luc Koblar.

Koblar was the Maple Leafs' second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was the 64th overall selection and could be looking like a massive steal. The Norwegian forward has the size to make coaches drool, 6’3” and 190 pounds, with room to grow.

He’s described as a "playmaker" by Elite Prospects, with the book on him being fast and having an imposing presence.

That’s not bad. But his stock has risen even more this season following a solid start in the SHL. While he’s registered just five points in 21 games, his game has improved by leaps and bounds. Joshua Kloke of The Athletic wrote the following on the matter:

“Koblar, 18, has gone from being the last pick in the second round of the 2025 draft to, in the words of his Leksands coach Johan Hedberg, potentially the SHL team’s “best player by the end of the year.” That’s an incredible jump, considering there was a possibility Koblar would play Under-20 hockey this season. Instead, the skilled but pesky playmaking center’s quick adaptation to the pro game suggests any NHL future could come sooner than anticipated.”

Could Koblar be the first-line center option the Maple Leafs crave? Anointing him as such is far too soon. But considering how Auston Matthews is trending, Koblar may arrive just in time to boost the Leafs’ depth down the middle.

Even if Koblar went berserk and took his game to a new level, his ETA is still a couple of seasons away. It would be premature to think that Koblar could impact the club next season. If anything, his development could bring him to Toronto around his age-20 or 21 season.

In the meantime, the Maple Leafs must be cautious with Koblar’s development. The club could have gotten insanely lucky with him. So, the onus must be on focusing on his growth into the sort of top-six center the team will be desperate for in a couple of seasons.