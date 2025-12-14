Leafs' best players must step up after Oilers loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs were greatly outplayed by the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-3 defeat on Saturday night. Edmonton’s stars dominated from start to finish, with Connor McDavid recording two goals and an assist for three points, while Leon Draisaitl added three assists of his own. On the other side, Toronto’s top players were nearly invisible, struggling to generate momentum or match the Oilers’ pace. What used to be a battle of Matthews versus McDavid has now shifted into a more lopsided matchup: McDavid versus the entire Leafs roster.

Craig Berube: “I talked to the team after the game. Our leaders got to take control of it a lot more than they are right now.” — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 14, 2025

Who is Craig Berube talking about?

Auston Matthews has struggled to reach the level of his 69-goal season just two years ago. His shot velocity has dipped, and he hasn’t looked like the elite scorer he once was. Injuries over the past two campaigns have clearly taken a toll, and there’s little indication he’s fully back to form. Matthews can't seem to take over the game anymore like years past. This season, Matthews has 21 points in 26 games, putting him on pace for his lowest total since his rookie year in 2016–17. Is it the absence of Mitch Marner, lingering injuries, or a combination of both weighing him down?

Another player who may have drawn Berube’s frustration is defenseman Morgan Rielly. While he has been a key contributor offensively, Rielly has occasionally made costly defensive errors that can frustrate a coach focused on structure and consistency. That said, his overall performance this season has been a noticeable improvement over last year, and he has been a driving force in generating offence for the team. Whether Berube’s comments were aimed at him or someone else, it’s clear the Maple Leafs need their leaders and especially their captain to elevate their game if the team hopes to stay competitive.

William Nylander also struggled on Saturday, but, understandably, he was playing through an illness and clearly not at full strength. The bigger concern may be John Tavares. After a strong start to the season with 27 points in his first 21 games, Tavares has managed just three points over his last nine contests. His defensive play has also slipped slightly; while he continues to win face-offs, it hasn’t translated into meaningful impact on games. Of all the Leafs’ leaders, Tavares can change the course of a game, and it’s becoming increasingly urgent for him to start doing so again.

What the Leafs need to do next

Going forward, the Maple Leafs need their leaders to step up on both ends of the ice. Auston Matthews and William Nylander must regain their scoring touch, while John Tavares needs to make a bigger impact offensively and defensively. Morgan Rielly must stay focused and minimize mistakes in key moments, and the younger players on the roster need to support the veterans with energy and smart play. The coaching staff should consider adjusting line combinations to spark chemistry and rely on strong defensive structure to keep the team competitive. Ultimately, Toronto’s success will depend on its top players finding consistency and leading by example, both in the regular season and as the playoffs approach.