Checking in on the Leafs' 2025 NHL Draft class

The Toronto Maple Leafs have drafted a handful of talented players in previous years. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner are a few who have made an impact right away in the NHL. Even recently, Matthew Knies has become a valuable draft pick and asset to the team, especially being a second-round pick in 2021.

In this year's draft, the Leafs made six selections. Despite none of the picks being in the first round, that didn't stop them from trying to land some skilled players.

Tinus-Luc Koblar, C, Leksands IF Jr. (Swe.)

Drafted 2nd round, 64th overall: Koblar hasn't had a great start to the season, with only three points (three goals, one assist) in 15 games for Leksands. An upside is that he has a big frame, standing at six-foot-three. Being a big guy on the ice, he's not afraid to be physical, especially against the boards. Koblar's size also allows him to be a factor for net-front presence.

Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston (OHL)

Drafted 3rd round, 86th overall: Hopkins is off to a good start for the Kingston Frontenacs, posting 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 14 games so far this season, which is good for third best on the team. Hopkins can quickly skate past defenders and go straight to the net for a scoring opportunity. He also has a nice shot, especially in the slot. Hopkins could see an opportunity within the Leafs' system in the future.

Will Belle, RW, Univ. of Notre Dame (NCAA)

Drafted 5th round, 137th overall: Belle is off to a slow start, yet to record a point in eight games so far this season for Notre Dame. At 6-foot-4, his size is already an advantage when it comes to physicality. Belle also has a good amount of speed for a player of his height. During his time with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he has shown he can fire a shot in the back of the net with ease and use his speed effectively.

Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound (OHL)

Drafted 5th round, 153rd overall: Nansi has had a good start to the season for the Attack. He has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 17 games so far, already matching his total points from last season. He leads the Attack in assists, while also being in the top-five in goals and points on the team. Nansi is also no small guy on the ice, standing at 6-foot-4. He is good at getting to the net for an opportunity and can easily make passes to teammates to get scoring chances, as evident in his assist total. Nansi also has good hands, which makes his puck control a whole lot better. It will be interesting to see what else he does this season.

Rylan Fellinger, D, Flint (OHL)

Drafted 6th round, 186th overall: In 14 games so far this season, Fellinger has yet to record a point. He has a smooth, quick release and can also make proper passes when necessary. The 18-year-old can still turn things around, time will tell.

Matthew Hlacar, LW, Kitchener (OHL)

Drafted 7th round, 217th overall: Hlacar has two points (a goal and an assist) in seven games played so far this season. However, can has a nice shot and can easily create offense with a simple pass. Hlacar mainly thrives close to the net by causing mayhem for the opposing goalie. He's also scrappy when it comes to battles behind the opposing team's net.