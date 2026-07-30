Maple Leafs could have an old buddy team up with Auston Matthews

There is a question floating around Toronto Maple Leafs discussions. And it’s the sort of question that won’t have an answer until everyone hits the ice.

Mainly, there is uncertainty regarding who will play with Auston Matthews next season. In particular, there seems to be one spot open on the Maple Leafs’ top line.

We can safely assume that Matthew Knies will take up one spot. The other, however, isn’t quite so locked in. But if history is any indication, there can only be one option. That’s one of Matthews’ old buddies, Jack Roslovic.

The history between Matthews and Roslovic is well known. The two played together with the US National Development team way back in the day. They never got the chance to play together since then, until now.

And that’s why it makes sense to capitalize on old-time connections to make the Leafs’ top line hum this upcoming season. Why not?

Is there anyone else really better suited to play with Matthews and Knies? There’s an argument for Gavin McKenna to earn a spot there. For now, it would be best to give the star rookie a bit of a break.

Putting McKenna on a line with John Tavares could ultimately be better for his development. If McKenna proves he’s good enough to earn top-line minutes, well, that’s a move the club will make in due course.

In the meantime, Roslovic should be the guy. Beyond the history with Matthews, there’s another interesting point to consider.

Roslovic can hang with major NHL stars

Last season, Roslovic played with the Edmonton Oilers. He earned some playing time alongside another NHL superstar, Cale Makar.

That situation allowed Roslovic to score 21 goals in 69 games. Granted, the 29-year-old didn’t play every game with McDavid. In fact, the Oilers had a bit of a moving target as the Oilers’ lines moved around seemingly on a nightly basis.

Regardless, Roslovic can roll with the big guns. And it will be that experience that should help Roslovic fit in well with Matthews. The Maple Leafs’ top line doesn’t figure to be one of the most grinding ones in the NHL. But it doesn’t have to be. With Roslovic and Knies as linemates, Matthews could return to his Rocket Richard form.

Don’t look now, but this might just be one heck of a season for Matthews and company. They’ll have the benefit of Jim Hiller’s more balanced approach. With familiar faces surrounding him, it could very well be that the Maple Leafs’ top line becomes one of the beasts in the league.