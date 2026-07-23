Maple Leafs should buy low on this free agent forward to guarantee success

As the summer free agency market continues to dry up, Patrik Laine remains one of the most intriguing names sitting on the open market. Coming off a frustrating, injury-plagued season with the Montreal Canadiens that limited him to just five games, his stock has hit an all-time low. That dynamic has created a rare opportunity for a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs to offer a low-risk, high-reward contract.

Patrik Laine's fit in the Maple Leafs' top six

Under new management, the Maple Leafs are trying to remain competitive while carefully navigating salary cap constraints. Adding a player with Laine’s game-breaking shot on a cheap, one-year "prove-it" deal adds an elite scoring winger to play within their top six on a bonus-laden contract due to injuries he suffered last season.

For Laine, Toronto offers the ideal setup to revitalize his career. Slotting into a lineup that features elite playmakers like Auston Matthews and William Nylander would give Laine high-end line mates to elevate his game. In the new era of Maple Leafs hockey, he would not be asked to carry the entire offensive load.

In fact, he’d likely be in the same situation as Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan, playing a more sheltered role with power-play time. A situation in which he could thrive in an offensive role while not needing to worry about much else.

It would be a smart gamble for the Maple Leafs, but also a win-win situation for Laine. If things work out, he can sign a longer, more significant deal with another team next summer. Unless, of course, he enjoys his time with the Maple Leafs so much that he opts to re-sign.

Regardless, Toronto needs to find a way to bring him in and add him to their elite top six. He would join Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, McKenna, Cowan, and Matthew Knies, rounding out a very talented top six that can compete with the best in the NHL.