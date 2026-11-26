This Toronto Maple Leafs season has not gone according to plan. We can blame injuries, one particular goaltender not playing well at all despite his lengthy resume, and roughly a dozen other reasons why this team is sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and just a handful of points away from the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

But what comes with everything not going well is the potential for some trades to be made, especially for a team who is in the Maple Leafs' position.

With them not owning their next two first-round picks, famously, they don't get to reap the benefit of having a very bad season. Their only motivation right now is to push this team as far up the standings as possible so that they can maybe send over a future middle-six forward to the Philadelphia Flyers as a result of that first-round pick next June, instead of Landon DuPont.

But also, this team needs to trim some fat and not be the oldest team in the NHL anymore. You can't be old, slow, and bad -- maybe the Leafs can be young, fast, but also still a little bit bad.

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Maple Leafs could make some trades very soon

All of this is causing general manager John Chayka to get on the phone and possibly make some deals to get them out of this mess. According to one NHL insider, the Leafs are willing to make a deal and has seen enough to get something done.

On Chris Johnston's latest trade board over at The Athletic, he has gone over a whole lot of players who could potentially be dealt before the NHL trade deadline on March 1, but more specifically, named teams who are at the center of all trade talks in the league right now and the Leafs are among them.

"Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Penguins are signaling a desire to kick off a youth movement by dealing veteran players, while the scuffling Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are all open for business as well," Johnston wrote.

Yeah, that sounds about right. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks are most likely selling off pieces as much as possible to sink further and get their rebuild a major boost with a top-three draft pick. While the Chicago Blackhawks and Maple Leafs do not want that at all and are probably looking for more long-term solutions.

Johnston did list two Maple Leafs players on his trade board in William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and it wouldn't surprise us if the latter were to be moved before the holidays as some sort of shuffle on the blue line.

We would be just taking wild guesses as to who else the Leafs could trade, though. Jake McCabe could feasibly be of service somewhere else. Dakota Joshua has probably been here long enough to reasonably be traded elsewhere. And just about anyone that adds to the median age of this group being over 30 years old.

There is the Simon Edvinsson connection and Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the 23-year-old defenseman would love to sign with the Leafs and play in Toronto, but it's questionable if this team has enough pieces to get him from the Detroit Red Wings.

Chayka has his work cut out for him.