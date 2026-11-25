The Toronto Maple Leafs are (somewhat unfortunately) at the center of trade talks once again. It's not for the fun reason either.

As the team sinks further down the standings with more losses piling up, they are getting a whole lot of attention when it comes to who they will be dealing out before the NHL trade deadline on March 1. And now, we're seeing a clearer picture for who will be involved.

Well, at least who is rumoured to be on their way out at some point this season, with under two months of the season gone. The names are fairly surprising.

Ekman-Larsson featured on latest NHL trade board

On Chris Johnston's latest NHL trade board over at The Athletic, two Maple Leafs players are mentioned: Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and winger William Nylander.

Johnston including Ekman-Larsson is not all that surprising, given that he was all over trade rumours last season, but he comes in at No. 5 in the list and to see him that high is fairly surprising. Johnston dives into his reasoning for putting the 35-year-old blueliner on the list.

"The Leafs seriously considered dealing Ekman-Larsson at last season’s trade deadline, scratching him for roster-management purposes in March, but ended up bringing him back," Johnston writes. "The organization regrets that decision now. Ekman-Larsson has struggled mightily to start the season — putting up one assist through 24 games after delivering a 31-assist campaign a year ago. Even his typical edge hasn’t been as apparent as it once was. With the Leafs looking down the barrel of another lost season, they’ll soon be trying to clear out veterans with term remaining on their deals. Ekman-Larsson is at the head of the list."

Ekman-Larsson being the first of the Leafs' veterans to go would be somewhat surprising, but understandable. The veteran defenseman has not had the best campaign, earning just one assist in 25 games as he sees his average time-on-ice lower by a full two minutes compared to last season. He's been stapled to the bottom pairing and he could eventually be replaced by someone younger who just needs a shot.

It is unfortunate that the Leafs probably could've got a first-round pick for him at last year's trade deadline but Brad Treliving was a coward and now they will be selling him for scraps. He has one more season after this one on his contract with a $3.5-million AAV, and also has a 16-team no-trade list for both seasons.

William Nylander getting traded is the unfortunate result of this brutal Leafs season

Now, comes the unfortunate result of this season: William Nylander might get traded.

As Johnston writes, Nylander has been a big reason why this Leafs roster has been disappointing. He provided offense early on but has now dropped down to a more depth role and his lack of any attempt at defense has been extremely noticeable.

"No player better encapsulates a season gone wrong in Toronto than Nylander, who has occasionally found himself dropped to the third line amid the team’s struggles. A core member of the franchise for more than a decade, he owns a no-movement clause and has shown no hints of wanting to move on,

" Johnston writes. "However, as the possibility of a retool grows with each passing loss, the odds of Nylander being shopped by the Leafs increase too. He’s an elite offensive player who excels at using his edges and is a dual threat as both a dangerous shooter and gifted passer."

The reality that Nylander hasn't specifically asked out or has shown any signs of wanting to be dealt, is why he comes in at No. 20. But he's still on the board because if the Leafs are starting a quick retool, then he will probably be the first major piece to go. They will move the 30-year-old hyperoffensive winger for a couple younger pieces and a prospect or two, as they aim to get younger, faster, and just focus on the future rather than the player right now.

Nylander has four more years after this one on his contract that pays him $11.5 million per year, so it's going to be a big spender and take some money coming back to Toronto to possibly make a trade work. But, it is possible, especially if he accepts the reality that if he wants to win anything, it won't be as a Leaf.