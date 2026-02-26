Leafs Rumours: NHL insider provides crucial update on Bobby McMann trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back to business after the Olympic break. The biggest issue to take care of is determining Bobby McMann’s future. While the lot of Maple Leafs rumors have focused on McMann being moved at the NHL trade deadline, there could be a major shift in that situation.

According to insider David Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs are engaging McMann’s camp in contract extension talks. Per the notable insider, a trade depends on whether the two sides can hammer out an extension.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs like him a lot, too. And they’re actively engaged in contract talks right now, with him and his agent to see if they can come to terms on an extension.”

McMann is an impending UFA and has piqued the interest of several contenders due to his overall play and highly palatable cap hit. The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche have emerged as the most-talked-about suitors for the 29-year-old.

The undrafted winger has scored 19 goals and 32 points in 56 games. He’s well on pace to eclipse last year’s totals. So, it’s hardly a surprise to see the Maple Leafs want to keep him around.

What could a McMann extension look like?

As for what a McMann extension could look like, Pagnotta speculates that five years at $5 million AAV could get it done. There has been some chatter positing that McMann would be willing to give the Maple Leafs a bit of a hometown discount.

If that were the case, McMann’s AAV could come closer to $4.5 million than $5 million. That’s something that could help the Leafs with their cap situation. However, some pundits have suggested that anything around $4 or $5 million is way too high for McMann.

But then again, the rising cap has led to inflation across the board. Middle-six forwards have come around $5 million AAV over the last couple of seasons. With McMann on track to be a two-time 20-goal scorer, it’s not surprising to see his camp demand such a cap hit.

Pagnotta concluded that if the Maple Leafs and McMann’s camp can’t agree on a deal in the coming days, then the club could proceed to trade the gritty winger. The expected return isn’t overwhelming. So, it seems that trading McMann could be nothing more than a last-ditch effort to recoup something for a player who might otherwise walk away for nothing.