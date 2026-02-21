Maple Leafs reportedly moving toward Bobby McMann trade after new insider report

The NHL roster freeze ends as soon as midnight strikes Sunday night and we could see the Toronto Maple Leafs make a trade very soon after, if we're reading the recent reports correctly.

One of the biggest pieces that the flailing Maple Leafs have to sell off as they sink down in the standings and playoffs seem like a rare possibility, is pending free agent winger Bobby McMann. He plays that hard-nosed playoff style while still being able to give you at least 20 goals -- something almost every team would adore to have on their third line.

Although, there is always the option that general manager Brad Treliving will want to bring that type of player back, especially considering they want to contend for the playoffs once again next season. But according to a recent report from NHL insider David Pagnotta, it doesn't seem like that is going to be happening.

David Pagnotta: Re Maple Leafs: I can tell you as of today, no real progress with Bobby McMann on an extension - Leafs Morning Take (2/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) February 19, 2026

Latest report could spell Maple Leafs trading Bobby McMann very soon

If there is zero progress between the player and his representatives, and the team in terms of getting a contract extension done, it sure seems like there is going to be an eventual trade.

With only 12 days to actually make a trade, after the roster freeze lifts and before the trade deadline on March 6, the time to get an extension done really is right now. And maybe the most telling thing is that during this Olympic break, teams can still sign players to contracts. So with no Leafs games going on and management not doing much but figuring out what to do at the trade deadline, wouldn't there already be a contract signed if they were going to keep McMann around?

Maybe it's jumping to conclusions, but it certainly seems like if the Leafs were going forward with McMann in mind and they weren't planning on trading him, they would have figured out a contract with the multiple weeks they just had to do so.