Insider reveals Maple Leafs’ tough call on Bobby McMann’s future

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of difficult decisions ahead of them when the March 6th trade deadline rolls around. Many of the Leafs' pending free agents and depth pieces will gain a lot of traction around the league, but it seems as if there is no bigger fish in the market than Bobby McMann.

This most recent report from Darren Dreger shows the Leafs still have the upper hand with McMann and the leverage to do whatever they feel best. The TSN analyst noted on First Up that "Bobby McMann loves playing for the Leafs, he's not taking an enormous hometown discount to stay, but what if he takes $4.5 [million AAV] on a longer term? Those are some of the things Treliving...and hockey operations are wrestling with." This forces Treliving to make a future decision within the next week on what the Leafs want to do with McMann's rights.

Bobby McMann's journey to the NHL

McMann's journey to the NHL is one that every Maple Leafs fan should appreciate. Unlike many Leafs stars, he wasn’t handed a top-six role or fast-tracked to NHL success. Undrafted and forced to grind through college hockey and the AHL, McMann earned every opportunity he’s received. This season in particular, McMann has developed into one of the more important players on the roster. He has found a home on the Leafs' first line, becoming a massive contributor to Auston Matthews resurgence. This season, we have seen the coaching staff's trust in McMann, which has been shown through his ability to play anywhere in the lineup, as well as McMann being able to play in any situation.

The Maple Leafs sit six points out of the final wild-card position, which will make this decision much more difficult. If the Leafs believe there is a good chance they can get back within the playoff circle, moving on from McMann should not be in the cards. However, this roster has proved that it is nowhere near good enough to go on a deep playoff run, and retooling the roster could be the best choice as they move towards the future.

What is upcoming for the Maple Leafs

Toronto has a very important schedule ahead of itself when the season resumes. The Leafs are in South Florida for a two-game swing, followed by Eastern Conference matchups against important teams that can decide their season within the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see where the Maple Leafs go from here and what they ultimately decide with Bobby McMann.