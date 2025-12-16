Leafs' leaders face the moment in a must-win vs. the Blackhawks

After a six-game point streak helped them climb the Eastern Conference standings, the Toronto Maple Leafs were brought back to reality with a humbling no-show loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Craig Berube didn't shy away from calling out his team's leaders in the aftermath, making it clear that more is expected.

Now, with momentum gone and little margin for error in an ever-tightening standings, the Maple Leafs turn their attention to a critical matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, knowing another loss could send them tumbling back toward the basement of the conference.

Two crucial factors have set the stage for the Leafs' stars to rebound in an important game against Chicago.

Injury Report Benefits Leafs

The Maple Leafs received positive news on the injury front during Monday's practice as defenseman Chris Tanev was paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Despite Tanev taking regular reps, Berube later ruled out a potential return versus the Blackhawks; however, Chicago will be without superstar Connor Bedard, which is hugely advantageous to the Leafs.

Bedard, fourth in NHL scoring with 44 points in 31 games, sustained an upper-body injury in a recent game against the St. Louis Blues and is expected to be sidelined through December. It does appear that goaltender Joseph Woll, who has played well, is set to return from his lower-body injury.

Based on the practice line combinations, the Leafs' stars will have no excuses if they underperform against the Blackhawks. Berube loaded up the team's first line with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies. The first power-play unit reverted to those three, plus John Tavares and Morgan Rielly.

Matthews has struggled to get going all season and has yet to have one of his patented hot streaks. A significant drop in production has countered his strong defensive game. He has 13 goals and 21 points in 26 games, well below his career averages.

At the season's quarter pole, Nylander found himself among the league's top scorers, but he has registered just two assists over his last five games. Knies and Tavares have had a similar drop in numbers. It was the Maple Leafs' depth players that carried them during their recent points streak.

Historically cluttered standings at this point in the season give each game added significance. Before Monday night's slate of NHL games, the Leafs are only one point ahead of three teams (Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets) and the Eastern Conference basement. They are five points out of both a wild card spot and third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs have five games before Christmas against the Blackhawks, at Washington, at Nashville, at Dallas, and at home against Pittsburgh. While labeling a December game as "must-win" is a silly proposition, Toronto needs to take advantage of home ice and Bedard's absence.

After the Maple Leafs clawed their way back into the pack of teams bunched in the standings, they can't afford a step back. The Leafs' stars had best heed the advice of their coach, show some leadership, and get an important victory.