Maple Leafs receive good news on the injury front about key goaltender

The Maple Leafs have received good news on the injury front as Joseph Woll could return very soon. Woll may return to the Leafs' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Joseph Woll believes that he has been progressing well, and his body has been feeling better every day. Woll has been out of the lineup after being sidelined with a lower-body injury on December 4th in a 5-1 win against the Hurricanes.

New air in the locker room

The Maple Leafs should breathe a sigh of relief to have Woll back in the lineup. Joseph Woll was eligible for return Saturday night but was not quite ready. Dennis Hildeby has played very well for the Leafs and has been the backbone of their recent success. Bringing Woll back in the lineup will solidify their goaltending and breathe new air in the locker room. Hildeby, in 11 contests with the Leafs, has posted a .923 save percentage with a 2.72 goals against average. Hildeby has been backed up by Artur Akhtyamov in Woll's absence.

When Woll returned to their lineup after his leave of absence, the Maple Leafs instantly played better and looked like the team that won the Atlantic Division in the 2025 season. In the 2025-26 campaign, the Missouri native has a .928 save percentage and a 2.44 goals against average. Joseph Woll has praised Dennis Hildeby for his play and for carrying the workload in his absence.

Goalie situation going forward

The Maple Leafs will have decisions to make going forward with their goaltending. With Anthony Stolarz out long-term, it is possible that the Leafs could try to acquire goaltending stability beyond Woll and Hildeby. Both goalies have been strong, but with Woll being injury-prone, the Maple Leafs do not want to rely solely on Hildeby to be their netminder.

The Maple Leafs will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, which will be the next opportunity for Woll to make his return.