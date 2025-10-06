Leafs' 3 most important players, and 1 they can't live without

As the Toronto Maple Leafs begin a new season and leave the "Core 4" in the rearview mirror, their success will hinge on a restructured nucleus of players.

With their franchise cornerstone looking to rebound after an underwhelming campaign, two key contributors aiming to return to full health, and a rising star pushing into a larger role, the spotlight is firmly on a select few.

Three players are most critical to the team's hopes, but one player's unique role and circumstance make him absolutely indispensable. Here are the players most important to the Maple Leafs' success and why each one holds the key to their season.





The Maple Leafs' Most Important Players

William Nylander

William Nylander is signed for a longer term than any other Leafs player. His eight-year contract does not expire until 2032. He can be counted on to score forty goals and between eighty and ninety-five points every season.

After Mitch Marner's departure, and one less star forward, Nylander's consistent year-over-year production and durability (he has missed one regular-season game over the last four seasons) is a luxury, and should not be taken for granted.

During the 2024-25 season, Nylander and Marner each had long stretches of carrying the team while Auston Matthews dealt with injury. Nylander is an important play-driver, one of the NHL's best players, and the Leafs can ill-afford to lose him for any long stretch of games.

Matthew Knies

With a top-six forward now the biggest need on the Maple Leafs' roster, Matthew Knies' continued ascension to being a top NHL power forward is a must. His two-way game and physical presence put him ahead of Nylander on this list.

Knies' second full NHL season saw him score 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points. He took on more defensive responsibilities, helping on the team's penalty-killing units or being trusted to protect late-game leads, and played the heavy forechecking game that coach Craig Berube loves.

Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving and Berube are so enthralled by Knies' potential that he was signed to a six-year extension during the offseason. He, Matthews, and Nylander now make up Toronto's core up front. Knies has quickly become an integral piece of the team's plans and an irreplaceable part of the lineup.

Auston Matthews

Matthews, the face of the franchise, now in his second season as captain, is the engine that drives the Maple Leafs. The team was able to withstand his career-low goals output last year, but it is something they are not interested in repeating. The Leafs' first-line center fought a nagging injury throughout most of 2024-25.

The Leafs have managed to maintain a very respectable record when missing their best player from the lineup over the years, but they'd prefer the star center on the ice. The Maple Leafs need Matthews to return to health and his status as one of the league's top three to five players. His Rocket-Richard winning form and strong defensive play are necessary for Toronto to achieve the success they are hoping for.

Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz begins the 2025-26 season as the Maple Leafs' most important player, by default and circumstance. With Joseph Woll on personal leave, and his return unknown, the team's strong goaltending tandem from last year is temporarily halted.

Stolarz had an impressive first season with the Leafs, earning him a recent contract extension, but he fought through two injuries himself. As Year 2 in Toronto begins, he looks to join the NHL's elite at the position after setting career-highs in many categories last season.

Stability in goal is a critical factor for success in hockey. Stolarz's health is even more important with Woll's absence. The Leafs don't want to rely on unproven youngster Dennis Hildeby or veteran, and former Leaf, James Reimer, who was brought to Toronto on a professional tryout. For those reasons, he is the Maple Leafs' most important and irreplaceable player.

While each of these players brings something essential to the Maple Leafs' lineup, whether it's scoring, leadership, or rising potential, losing any of them for an extended stretch would be a serious blow to the team's playoff hopes.

Among them, the extended absence of Stolarz would be most demoralizing. His presence offers much-needed stability in the crease. Without him, the Leafs wouldn't just lost a reliable performer, they'd suffer a blow that could derail their season.