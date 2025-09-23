Maple Leafs goaltender takes leave of absence for personal family matter

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday morning that goaltender Joseph Woll will be taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter.

No other details were provided and the team requested that the player’s privacy is respected.

There is no timetable for Woll’s return. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving did reportedly make it clear that this was not a substance-abuse related matter,

Woll is entering his third full-time season with the Leafs after quickly establishing himself as a reliable NHL netminder last year. In 42 appearances for Toronto, the 27-year-old goalie out of Boston College earned a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 goals against average. With him in between the pipes, the Maple Leafs had a 27-14-1 record.

After entering the playoffs last season as the backup to Anthony Stolarz, Woll ended up starting six games for the Maple Leafs after the more senior goalie suffered a head injury in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Florida Panthers. In his seven playoff appearances, Woll earned a 3-4 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.56 goals against average.

Woll was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft at 62nd overall. To date, he has made 78 NHL appearances with a career save percentage of .910 and career goals against average of 2.74.