Latest report boosts Maple Leafs' chances of landing Zach Werenski

The Toronto Maple Leafs' chances of landing Norris Trophy- winning defenseman Zach Werenski received a major boost. Multiple NHL insider updates over the past few hours leading up to NHL free agency have revealed news that works in Toronto's favor in acquiring the difference-making blue liner.



TSN insider Darren Dreger described the Maple Leafs as "all in" in their attempt to acquire the Blue Jackets' defender. Next, his colleague, Pierre LeBrun, reported that the Dallas Stars and Columbus had agreed to a trade, but Werenski vetoed it.

I believe Dallas was team that stepped up and presented a trade option CBJ was willing to work with. Sounds like Werenski’s preference is to stay east. https://t.co/dm7FQmtSTB — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2026

Finally, noted NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet gave his thoughts and predictions on the NHL's offseason. Toronto and its fans should be encouraged by what he had to say.

Why Toronto's Chances of Trading for Star Defenseman Just Increased

Werenski's choice to veto a move to the Stars is great news for the Maple Leafs. It potentially eliminates one of the teams that could muster up one of the strongest packages to land the defenseman. A Dallas proposal reportedly included defenseman Thomas Harley, which would be difficult for John Chayka and the Leafs to match.

The Blue Jackets' defenseman's decision to decline the move to Dallas has upped the tension around his situation in Columbus, as reported by Friedman. It also reinforces the idea that Werenski wants to remain in the Eastern Conference, as noted by Dreger, which also works in Toronto's favor.

Friedman commented, "I don't think Toronto will mess around. The Maple Leafs will step up and take their swing." The insider explained that a big reason Werenski is considering the Leafs is that his and his wife's roots (Michigan) are not far from Toronto.

"I do not think Toronto will mess around. The Maple Leafs will step up and take their swing." Friedman on Leafs' Werenski pursuit

The next step for Toronto and others is coming up with a package that entices Columbus. Matthew Knies would need to be part of anything that Chayka puts together, along with multiple other assets. If it were just Toronto and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs have more to offer. However, Friedman remarked the Florida Panthers could be a dark-horse contender for Werenski's services if they are willing to part with a significant roster piece.

A trade of this magnitude has many moving parts; however, the momentum is undeniably shifting in Toronto's favor as Chayka and the Maple Leafs look to bolster their lineup. Taken as a whole, the insider reports must have Toronto and its fans feeling much better about acquiring the game-changing talent.