Elliotte Friedman names huge roadblock for Maple Leafs' potential Zach Werenski trade

Since NHL insider Pierre LeBrun's recent report that Zach Werenski would consider waiving his no-movement clause for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Leafs Nation has been abuzz over the possibility.

The report was sure to get the attention of Maple Leafs' GM John Chayka. In the most recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that Toronto "will try" to pursue the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman.

Picking up the phone and checking in with his Columbus counterpart, Don Waddell, would be proper due diligence for Chayka, but many teams around the NHL will be doing the same. Friedman also mentioned a major roadblock that could get in the way of Toronto acquiring the elite defenseman.

Elliotte Friedman Details the Hurdles in a Potential Zach Werenski Trade

As pointed out by the Toronto Sun's Maple Leafs beat reporter, Terry Koshan, the cost to get Werenski would be prohibitive. He states a trade proposal starts with Matthew Knies and includes a combination of Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Dennis Hildeby, Nick Robertson, plus the 2027 first-round pick the Leafs acquired from the Colorado Avalanche for Nicolas Roy.

Even if Toronto were able to put together a package that the Blue Jackets like, would it be better than what another team might offer? Friedman brought up that scenario during 32 Thoughts.

Friedman said he thinks the Dallas Stars are interested in Werenski. He pondered the idea of them including defenseman Thomas Harley in a deal with the Blue Jackets. "Let's just say, for argument's sake, Dallas was willing to do that. Thomas Harley is signed for eight more years." In Friedman's opinion, it would be hard for any other team to top that offer.

The insider questioned his co-host, Kyle Bukauskas, "If you were trading Werenski, would you prefer Harley or Knies?" Bukauskas thought Columbus would take Harley over Knies. Friedman reiterated that he doesn't know if Dallas would offer Harley, but noted there are rumors it's possible. That's the kind of predicament Toronto may face if it chooses to go after Werenski.

Later, while appearing on Real Kyper and Bourne, Friedman stated that Chayka has a "high bar" for an expected return in a Knies trade and that it would have to be exceeded for the Leafs' general manager to go through with a trade.

As enticing as a Werenski addition to the blue line is, would Chayka risk including Knies in a trade, knowing that the defenseman might sign elsewhere in two years? Chayka would likely want the assurance that Werenski would sign a long-term deal with the Maple Leafs before sending Knies and other valuable assets to Columbus.

Friedman also mentioned on his podcast that it will take time for Blue Jackets' GM Waddell to work through the emotion of having to move on from their best player, since he won't sign an extension. Also, as much as Werenski would like things resolved quickly, it would benefit Columbus to take its time when making such a big decision.

While the possibility of acquiring Werenski is fresh and exciting for Chayka, the Maple Leafs, and their fans, there are many hurdles to overcome before a trade comes to fruition.