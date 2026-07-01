Maple Leafs are 'all-in' on trading for Zach Werenski

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not going about their business quietly. Free agency is open just hours from the time of writing and they are connected to the big fish.

Zach Werenski wants out of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and recent reports share that it is really between two teams right now: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams could use that bona fide No. 1 defenseman -- maybe one more than the other (please Chayka) -- and would instantly vault them from being in the mix in the Atlantic Division, to potentially at the top.

And now we're seeing just how aggressive the Maple Leafs and general manager John Chayka are being in their pursuit.

Maple Leafs going hard after Zach Werenski

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, as he combed through the trade market on defense and all the latest updates before the gates of free agency swing open at a rapid pace, the Maple Leafs are going "all-in" on Werenski.

An intriguing day ahead. The D market is wild. Toronto is “all-in” on Werenski. Carolina is still working on Carlson while considering Nikishin trade options. Plus, Chicago is eager to drop what is expected to be a 6 year deal on Bowen Byram at $12.5 mil per. Fun times. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2026

That is enticing to hear.

Late Tuesday night, it certainly felt like this two-horse race was leaning more towards Tampa. Other reports suggested that Werenski is really pining to go down to the Lightning instead of crossing the border and joining the Leafs, but just seeing how aggressive Chayka is being, is exciting.

Because after all, the Leafs have the biggest trade chip among the two teams in Matthew Knies.

The only real player that doesn't have a no-trade clause of some kind on the Lightning is large defenseman J.J. Moser. He's great and would be an outstanding addition to any team's top four group, but Knies is much more of an actual gamechanger and could be seen as a moer realistic main piece going back to Columbus.

Now after that? Could the Leafs then go and part ways with Easton Cowan or Ben Danford or the Avalanche's first-round pick they got in exchange for Nicolas Roy at the trade deadline? Maybe. Anything feels on the table. But including Knies feels like we're the majority of the way there to agreeing to a deal, or else Columbus general manager Don Waddell is really holding firm on something else.

And he's probably not getting that something else from the Lightning.