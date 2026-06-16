John Chayka must address Maple Leafs' center depth this summer

If the Toronto Maple Leafs want next season to look any different than the last few, fixing the depth down the middle has to be one of the organization's biggest priorities.

The recent update on Max Domi only made that more obvious. The Maple Leafs announced that Domi is out indefinitely due to complications from offseason surgery, with another evaluation not expected until training camp. Maybe everything goes according to plan and he's ready to go. But right now, that's a pretty difficult thing to bank on.

The reality is Toronto already had questions at center before the injury update. Auston Matthews remains one of the best players in the league, but beyond him things start to get a little complicated. John Tavares can still produce and contribute offensively, but asking him to handle the heaviest matchups every night feels like a lot. Then you get into the bottom six, and that's where the uncertainty really starts to show up.

Chayka must add another center via trade or free agency

If Toronto decides to take a bigger swing, Vincent Trocheck is the type of player that makes a lot of sense. He's the kind of center coaches trust because he can do a little bit of everything. Faceoffs, penalty killing, difficult defensive assignments. He could be exactly what this team needs to help them in the pressure-packed moments.

The free-agent route is interesting too. Boone Jenner is expected to hit the market on July 1, and his game checks a lot of the same boxes. He's physical, reliable, and has built a reputation as a player who makes life easier on the people around him. He is definitely going to be a cheaper option than Trocheck, but there could be a world where they land both.

For years, the Maple Leafs have tried different combinations down the middle and hoped things would fall into place. Sometimes they've looked fine. Other times, especially in the playoffs, the cracks have shown. Domi's injury didn't create that problem, but it definitely made it worse as they head into a very important offseason.