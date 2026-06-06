John Chayka provides concerning update on Max Domi's injury

The NHL Draft Combine is well underway, and Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka took to the media and touched on many topics, including Max Domi's injury and surgery complications.

The Maple Leafs announced the injury on May 25th; however, they did not go into the details involving the injury. There has not been a timeline released on when the injury was suffered and where it is located. When asked about the injury, Chayka kept his answer very vague.

John Chayka provides injury update on Max Domi

"He had a procedure, but it didn't go the way we had hoped. He played through some injuries, tough kid, but ultimately we'll get to training camp and assess him from there. Max is in a tough situation; obviously, he's a special person and loves the Leafs, and we love him." Chayka said on Friday.

"Ultimately, we’ll get to training camp & assess him from there. He’s making great progress every day, which is the main thing."

If Max Domi is not able to begin the season for the Maple Leafs, it will leave a massive hole in their lineup. When you look at the current Maple Leafs roster, obviously, things are going to change, and they are expected to have a big offseason with major changes to get back into playoff contention.

Maple Leafs need Max Domi heading into 2026-27 season

Toronto is in dire need of a top six forward, along with a top four defenceman, and not having Domi can prove to be costly. The Toronto native had a difficult season with the Maple Leafs in 2026; he suited up in 80 games and produced 12 goals and 24 assists, but got minutes on the top line alongside Auston Matthews for a period of the season.

John Chayka understands that Domi plays a larger role than just goals and assists. "He embodies being a Toronto Maple Leaf and cares and really wants to be here for the good times, so we're going to support him, like all our players, and make sure he's in a good spot."

Max Domi will continue to recover as he will be next evaluated during training camp.