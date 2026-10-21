Jim Hiller continues to be blown away by one Maple Leafs player

Easton Cowan's sophomore breakout continued in the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. While the game marked the highly anticipated first matchup between Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies, who traded places before the season, Cowan ultimately stole the show.

The second-year winger was all over the ice, scoring a beautiful short-handed goal and adding two assists in the dominant 6-2 victory. Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller praised his performance, admitting he was blown away by Cowan's play.

EASTON COWAN SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER SHORTHANDED GOAL TO GIVE THE LEAFS A 3-GOAL LEAD!!!



THE MAPLE LEAFS ARE GOING CRAZY RIGHT NOW, HOLY SH*T 🤯#leafs pic.twitter.com/J5gWJu5vjK — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) October 21, 2026

"He's Exceeded My Expectations": Jim Hiller Raves About Easton Cowan's Growth

Hiller was asked about Cowan's play after the Columbus game and was effusive in his praise of the 21-year-old's development. "I can't say enough good things about him. Honestly, he's exceeded my expectations, and I had high expectations for him," said Hiller. The Leafs' coach added that Cowan told him what he was going to do in his second season and that the winger is "living up to his end of the bargain."

"He's exceeded my expectations and I had high expectations for him."



Jim Hiller had nothing but great things to say about Easton Cowan following Toronto's win in Columbus pic.twitter.com/QFKKX4uNCC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2026

Cowan has scored 4 goals and added 6 assists through the first 11 games of the season. If he maintains his current pace, he is projected to score over 30 goals and almost 80 points, a lofty jump from his rookie numbers (11-18-29).

It's not just the raw numbers that have been impressive. Cowan is playing in all situations, 5 vs. 5, 4-on-4, killing penalties, and is on the second power-play unit. He has played almost 15 minutes per game, about 15 seconds more ice time than in his first year.

Cowan has been very productive with that slight tick upwards in ice time. Two of his goals have been game-winners, and he has a power-play goal. The pretty short-handed goal against the Blue Jackets was the result of a new wrinkle the Leafs have deployed in recent games.

While playing shorthanded, Cowan and William Nylander have been used to kill the final seconds of an opponent's power play. The dangerous duo almost scored on a 2-on-0 during the Leafs' previous game while killing a penalty.

Cowan started the year with Nick Paul and Colton Sissons, an effective third line for the Maple Leafs. With John Tavares out of the lineup due to injury, Cowan has been bumped up to the Maple Leafs' first line with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic.

Whatever the situation, Cowan has proven to be an indispensable jack-of-all-trades for the Maple Leafs. His ability to excel in all situations, whether anchoring the penalty kill or generating offense alongside the team's top stars like Matthews and Nylander, underscores a massive second-year leap.

Displaying heavily improved confidence with every shift, Cowan has undeniably earned his place in the lineup. He has shown he deserves a permanent spot within the Leafs' top two lines, and Coach Hiller would be wise to keep him there.