4 takeaways from Maple Leafs' convincing 6-2 win over Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won two games in a row for the first time this season after a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night.

Kirill Marchneko scored in his return, while William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan, Jack Roslovic, and Marshall Rifai were the other goal scorers for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves on 37 shots.

Kirill Marchenko delivers in Columbus return

On Monday night, it was the battle of the top two draft picks. On Tuesday, it was Marchenko's return to Columbus and Matthew Knies' first game against his former club. The former not only won the game, but scored his fifth of the season for good measure.

"It was especially nice for sure, but I tried to think about my game," Marchenko said of his return. "I try to focus on things that I can control. It's my game, my shifts, like work hard. It's obviously a special game, fun and everthing, but happy to play here, happy to be back. And thank you again for all fans, for everybody who's been here when I was here for four years. I have only positive notes."

Marchenko was met with boos every time he touched the puck, but those boos exploded when No. 86 tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 8:16 of the first period.

CHEERS FOR CHENKO 😉 pic.twitter.com/looEEchWPO — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 20, 2026

"It's fine, I've been ready for that," Marchenko said. "But again, I can't control that. I appreciate all fans who's been here when I played. It doesn't matter for me, actually. I just do my work and I try to be better."

Marchenko now has five goals and 11 points in 11 games this season.

"He's a Maple Leaf now and we've got him," head coach Jim Hiller said before the game. "However it goes, he's with us and we have his back."

4-goal second period fuels multi-point night for multiple players on Tuesday

The middle period of games involving the Maple Leafs has seen a lot of goals. Before Tuesday night's game, they were fourth in the NHL with 13 second-period goals. They are now third with 17 after an offensive explosion against the Blue Jackets. On the flip side, they've allowed 13 goals, which is the fifth most.

We expect Matthews and Nylander to lead the charge offensively most nights, and they did that yet again with two goals, four points, and five points between them. It's the production of the rest of the top-six that we had some questions about, and they continued to answer them in spades against the Blue Jackets.

YEEHAW FOR THE PK EH 🤠 pic.twitter.com/sSFYLAlk9n — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 21, 2026

"I think our leaders led the way," Rifai said on Tuesday. "Auston was unbelievable again, Rielly was unbelievable. I think our leaders really stepped up. Our best players were our best players, and that's why we got the two points."

Cowan and Roslovic each had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Rielly had three assists of his own.

What was maybe the most encouraging thing for me was watching this team follow their star players and take control of a game that was right there for the taking. Earlier in the season, they couldn't do it against the Montreal Canadiens or the Ottawa Senators, and they couldn't do it against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Even though they were outshot 13-9 in the second, they took advantage of their opportunities, including a shorthanded goal from Cowan.

"I had a decent shot there," Cowan said. "I think the goalie was favouring (Nylander), which I probably would too. I just picked my spot, so it felt good."

Good week so far for the defence

AS I said about the San Jose Sharks on Monday, I understand that the Blue Jackets are not world beaters. However, the Leafs have put back-to-back strong defensive performances, and I am really impressed. Does this mean everything is fine and they don't need any help on the blue line? Of course not. But it's encouraging nonetheless.

What makes it even more impressive is that Jake McCabe left the game and did not return after Kent Johnson's high-stick went under McCabe's visor. Troy Stetcher led all defencemen in ice time with 26:25. Rifai was the only one not to hit 20 minutes, but still logged 19:14.

"You do it by committee," Rifai said. "Everyone steps up when a leader like (McCabe) goes down."

FIRST NHL GOAL FOR MARSH!!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VHWS9U4vxb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 21, 2026

If we are going to slam Rielly every time he has a rough game, which admittedly feels more often than not over the last couple of seasons, then we need to praise him when things are going right. He hasn't turned into a prime shutdown defender over the last two games, but he's played really well. His game looks simple right now, and I think it exemplifies how the d-core is playing as a whole.

"It feels really good," Rielly said after the game. "You know, there's pace, it looks pretty simple, pretty straightforward. That's the good news - I think as a group, we've had a tendency to overcomplicate things or try to make too many plays. In think when we're able to keep it simple and just manage the puck, our big guys can take over. I think that's what happened here."

Rifai scored his first career goal in his fifth NHL game.

Matthews sits two points away from 800

It's hard to appreciate greatness when we're in the middle of it. As a fan, when things are good, you ride the wave, and when they're bad, you want everyone to buy a one-way ticket and jump on a Greyhound. For one night, let's pause and appreciate how good this Matthews guy is.

After another two-point night, Matthews now has 798 points (436 goals, 362 assists. He has the fourth most points in franchise history, and sits 60 points behind Dave Keon, whom he should pass by the end of the season if everything goes well.

What's incredible to me is that he has played considerably fewer games than everyone he is chasing. Keon played 1,062. Mats Sundin (981 points) and Darry Sittler (916 points) played 981 and 844 games, respectively. Matthews will pass both of them and will probably do it in fewer than 800 games.

Awesome stuff from No. 34.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Thursday night and start a five-game West Coast trip on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.