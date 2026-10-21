Another sign the Maple Leafs clearly won the Kirill Marchenko trade

Heading into the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a major move, sending 23-year-old top-six forward Matthew Knies to Columbus for Kirill Marchenko, a player they viewed as an upgrade.

Toronto also received injured goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and depth forward Miles Wood, who has yet to play a game for the Leafs. Columbus also got forward Steven Lorentz, who has played in the AHL so far, defenseman Emil Andrae, who has done quite well this season, and a 2027 second-round pick.

With so many pieces changing hands, many wondered who would come out on top, and Tuesday's game, the first meeting since the deal, was the ultimate test. Few expected Toronto to look this dominant on the road, as the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus struck first, with defenseman Jake Christiansen scoring just under three minutes in, however, the lead didn't last long. Toronto captain Auston Matthews carried the puck low in the offensive zone and made a power move to the net before sliding a pass across the crease, where it deflected off Marchenko's skate for the tying goal.

A GOAL IS A GOAL 🚨



Kirill Marchenko wasted little time before scoring against him former team! pic.twitter.com/d5TDmbzmJL — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2026

The Russian winger has now found the scoresheet in nine of 11 games this season, totaling five goals and six assists for 11 points and a point-per-game average. It was only the beginning as the Maple Leafs took over in the second period, scoring four times to build a 5-1 lead heading into the third.



In the final frame, one piece of the trade did get on the scoresheet, though it wasn't Marchenko or Knies, but Andrae, who picked up his second assist of the season on Columbus' second goal, cutting the deficit to three. A late goal from Marshall Rifai, the first of the AHL defenseman's big league career, sealed the rout.

Knies Still Searching for Production

Knies did not factor in the scoring and extended his point drought to six games. He still has two goals and two assists for four points through eight games this season and remains within range of his career-high 66 points from last year, so it hasn't been a poor start by any means.

Still, Tuesday offered a clear sign that Toronto got the upgrade it was looking for. Marchenko is three years older but has been a difference maker and has already delivered his share of impact moments. As for who won the trade, Tuesday's result made the case that, for now, it's Toronto.