Gavin McKenna has one jaw-dropping trait that is making everyone excited

The hype surrounding Gavin McKenna has officially reached a fever pitch in Toronto. In the Maple Leafs commanding 6-1 preseason split-squad victory over the Ottawa Senators, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick put on an absolute clinic, dominating every inch of the ice and validating the immense optimism of a starved fan base.

While the teenage phenom put his entire, multifaceted toolkit on display, one specific, jaw-dropping asset completely stole the show, drawing immediate, rave reviews from both Leafs head coach Jim Hiller and Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos.

What left Jim Hiller and Nick Kypreos in absolute awe

McKenna was the main topic of discussion after his strong performance in the Leafs

McKenna was the main topic of discussion after his strong performance in the Leafs' second preseason game. He was the first thing mentioned on Real Kyper and Bourne's episode after the Leafs' win against the Senators. The panel, Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee, were all impressed with McKenna's response to Hiller's pregame request for the rookie to do "a little bit more" than his first outing against the Montreal Canadiens.

"I mean, he didn't go two shifts without doing something that made you go, 'Oh, that's not something they had in the lineup last year'," said Bourne. Kypreos added, "He was the best player on the ice for me." Many who watched the game shared that sentiment, including McKee.

Kypreos cautioned not to overplay McKenna's performance, but admitted that "you just don't see that type of skill, performance, mindset, IQ. It just doesn't come by very often at 18." Bourne commended the confidence McKenna showed in trying some of the things he did, likely referring to the defensive zone "self-pass" the first-overall pick pulled off in getting around a Sens player. He called McKenna the Maple Leafs' most impressive player in the game.

Most remarkable for Kypreos was McKenna's escapability. "There (are) a couple (of) times when I'm like, 'I think they got him,' and it's his escapability in short places on the ice," said Kypreos. "In short places on the ice, he can turn what looks like, what deems a turnover or getting closed out, into drawing a penalty." That is exactly what McKenna pulled off in the offensive zone while confidently ragging the puck against Ottawa.

Bourne also complimented McKenna on his ability to recognize when defenders tried to take away his space and elude them. Kypreos reiterated his love of McKenna's skating and brought up Hiller's comments on the topic.

"If you asked me what's the one part of his game that has caught you off guard, I would say it's his skating; it's his speed," said Hiller in comments to the assembled media. "His skating and his straightaway speed (have) been really good. Of course, we know he has great agility, but that's the thing that has jumped out at me so far," added Hiller.

"His skating and his straightaway speed (have) been really good. Of course, we know he has great agility, but that is the thing that has jumped out at me so far." Jim Hiller on Gavin McKenna

While the rookie has displayed elite vision and precise playmaking during the preseason, McKenna's skating is an underrated catalyst for his potential. Pairing his explosive edge work with his already-established offensive instincts, the No. 1 overall pick possesses a dual threat that will be extremely difficult to defend.

For the Maple Leafs and their fans, this lethal combination of speed and smarts bodes incredibly well for the future, and they hope it hints that his dominant masterclass against Ottawa was merely the first of many unforgettable nights to come in a Toronto uniform.