Insider claims Maple Leafs in no rush to unload Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs have long been rumored to have winger Nick Robertson on the trade block. The storyline surrounding the 24-year-old has been one of speculation regarding when he could be traded.

A rumor surfaced earlier this week, claiming that the Maple Leafs had a tentative deal in place that would have sent Robertson to Columbus with Yegor Chinakhov coming back. Yet, the deal did not happen.

Now, some interesting information has surfaced. Insider Darren Dreger, during the October 30 edition of Insider Trading on TSN, claimed that the Maple Leafs are in no hurry to unload Robertson.

Dreger stated:

“For Nick Robertson, I mean, he’s a bottom-six, he’s a top-six, he’s in the press box, he’s scoring goals, he’s a young guy who the Toronto Maple Leafs have time for. And they are in no rush to move him out.”

That statement seems to contradict the prevailing wisdom regarding Robertson and the Leafs. But there could be a kernel of truth to it. The Leafs don’t want to cut ties with the Robertson as they have with other players in the past.

Moreover, it seems that Craig Berube is willing to give Robertson a decent shot at sticking with the team. Robertson played with Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann in Columbus. So, the Maple Leafs could have something more in mind with Robertson.

Dreger, nevertheless, concluded with this thought:

“If they were to get the right sort of return for Nick Robertson, it would be a player of a similar age. So, that’s what it’s complicated when you talk about trade scenarios around a young guy like Nick Robertson.”

That statement seems to underscore that trading Robertson wouldn’t be entirely out of the question. However, getting back a comparable player for the 2019 second-round pick could be more challenging than initially anticipated.

It seems that, if a deal were to take place, it would have to involve a similarly-aged prospect who hasn’t quite panned out with his current team. Chinakhov is a good example of that. Perhaps other players out there may fit the bill depending on how the trade market shapes up in the coming weeks.

With Thanksgiving coming up in the United States, the first major signpost will determine which teams are ready to cut and run. As a result, some more names may suddenly become available on the trade market.