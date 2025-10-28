Does Nick Robertson deserve to stay in Leafs' lineup?

Nick Robertson was a player that every Toronto Maple Leafs fan was keeping a close eye on. After a summer filled with drama and trade rumors, Robertson and the Leafs agreed to a one-year deal. This was seen by many as a prove-it deal. The last chance for Robertson to prove he can be a constant contributor in the lineup. The hope was that not being guaranteed a spot in the future would light a fire under Robertson and finally have him live up to his potential.

So far this season, Robertson has left a lot to be desiered. In eight games this season he has recorded one goal and one assists for two points. He's even been a healthy scratch in a game this season, and at this rate it won't be the only time he does not suit up for a game. It's time for the Leafs to give up on Robertson and find a way to get better production out of his roster spot.

Nick Roberston's time in Toronto appears to be at an end

At first glance, Robertson's low point totals aren't very surprising, as he's only averaging 11:30 of ice time a night. However, the problem comes when you remember Robertson has been praised for playmaking and goal-scoring ability. No matter how much time he gets on ice or who's on his line, we should see him show some flashes of good offensive play. It shouldn't take him almost ten games to find the back of the net.

The advanced metrics only paint a bleaker picture for Robertson. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has a GF% of 49.68 and an xGF of 2.81. The metrics for the lines he's played on are not much better. According to Moneypuck, the lines he has played on this season have an xGoals percentage of 42.43% and an xGoals per 60 Minutes of 1.91. These show that neither Robertson nor the lines he's on are producing any positive results on offense.

On these lines, Robertson is supposed to be the guy who drives the offense. He's supposed to be either the guy who puts the puck into the back of the net or someone who gets the puck to the guy who scores. But it's clear that this strategy just isn't working. Robertson's struggles aren't just affecting him, but the team as a whole. It could be something that holds the team back from where they want to go.

As hard as it is to give up on a young player, the Leafs have to realize Robertson will never develop into the player they think he could. At best, he'll be an inconsistent bottom-six winger. The best thing to do is trade Robertson while he still has some value, and be seen by teams as a low-risk, high-reward candidate. He can either land the Leafs' draft capital or be used as a part of a bigger package that lands the Leafs an established NHL player.

Although it's still early, the writing is on the wall. Robertson will never be a consistent contributor on offense. Thus having him in the lineup will always hinder the Leaf performance.