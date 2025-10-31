Maple Leafs should give this winger another shot on top line

The Maple Leafs' ridiculous number of injuries forced Craig Berube to get a little creative. On Wednesday night in Columbus, put Nick Robertson on the top line with Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann.

McMann and Robertson weren’t on most people’s minds for the top line at the outset of the season. But injuries have a way of changing plans. Robertson actually had a good game. He scored a goal and registered an assist in over 17 minutes of ice time.

Most importantly, Robertson didn’t quit. He continued to push even when the game was 6-1. He was rewarded for his efforts by getting a goal late in the game.

Robertson knew he got a huge opportunity, even if it was due to injuries. But hey, we all get our chance, right? Robertson made the most of it. That situation means that the Maple Leafs should give Robertson another shot alongside Auston Matthews, even when William Nylander returns.

Having Robertson on the left side with Nylander on the right could actually be an interesting combination. Robertson looked determined, digging for pucks and fighting alongside the board. That sort of motivation is what the Maple Leafs have lacked all season long.

So, what do the Maple Leafs have to lose at this point by giving Robertson a shot? Sometimes, the most obvious answers stare us in the face. But because of that very fact, we are unable to see them.

Robertson not just auditioning for Maple Leafs

The trade chatter surrounding Nick Robertson this past summer has not gone away. The Leafs are still looking to move Robertson, if possible. While that may not seem like a good idea now, given all the injuries, the club may still want to see if they can get some value back for him.

That situation has surely dawned on Robertson. So, his performance, while certainly seeking to earn a full-time lineup spot, is also aimed at other teams potentially looking for forward help. A strong, dynamic Robertson could garner value. For instance, the Leafs could move the still 24-year-old for a serviceable defenseman.

It’s worth pointing out that the trade market should begin to open up in the coming weeks. A couple of deals could be enough to open the floodgates. At that point, the Maple Leafs could find a taker for Robertson.

It’s only a thought at this point. But Leafs fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear musings and rumblings about teams scouting Toronto games. Those musings may gain momentum if the Leafs’ season continues to circle the drain.