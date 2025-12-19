Insider believes Maple Leafs could target this Sabres’ forward

With the season rapidly approaching the Christmas break, the Maple Leafs’ rumor grind has gone into high gear. The talk revolving around the Leafs has focused on just about every area of the team. From defense to scoring and goaltending in between, speculation has pretty much overhauled the roster.

But there’s one idea that makes sense for the Maple Leafs. It’s evident that scoring has been a challenge at times, especially in the top six. So, why not add some punch if there’s a chance?

That’s what insider Darren Dreger has in mind. In the December 16 edition of TSN’s Overdrive, Dreger discussed the state of the Buffalo Sabres. In particular, he focused on the ongoing negotiations with free-agent-to-be Alex Tuch.

The Sabres could be looking to lock him up ASAP. But if they can’t, a trade possibility could open the door for the Maple Leafs to get in. Dreger commented:

“If they (Sabres) throw Alex Tuch officially on the trade market, I mean, you don’t think that Brad Treliving, he’s been looking for a forward… would dive into that pool if given the opportunity.”

"Alex Tuch is looking for money just beyond Adrian Kempe."@DarrenDreger on Tuch's outlook and the Sabres' managerial overhaul.#Sabrehood pic.twitter.com/qjho4g5Jsh — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) December 16, 2025

Now, the situation here isn’t necessarily that a deal is imminent. The Sabres will likely want to keep Tuch long-term. But, if they can’t make an extension work, there are teams, like the Leafs, who would do whatever they could to land Tuch.

What Maple Leafs could give up for Tuch

As for what the Leafs might give up for Tuch, that’s an entirely different question. The Sabres won’t want to let Tuch go for peanuts. While recouping something is better than losing him for nothing in free-agency, the Sabres will be looking to get as much as they can for Tuch.

That could put the Maple Leafs into a tough spot. The club doesn’t have many pieces it can dangle in front of Buffalo. So, pulling off a trade may be tougher than it seems.

Perhaps the most important aspect here is to avoid overpaying. There’s a growing sense of desperation. But throwing pieces at the Sabres to land Tuch, just for the sake of making a move, is hardly conducive to success.

The likelihood is that the Maple Leafs could get outbid by other clubs with more pieces to move. But you would have to think that Treliving will do everything he can, at this point, to boost the club. The pressure is mounting, so something has to give.