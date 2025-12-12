Could Maple Leafs use Hughes trade as template for Matthews swap?

There have been plenty of questions asked regarding the potential trade of Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. But one question that must be asked is: How does this situation affect the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Depending on where Hughes lands, there could be serious implications for the Maple Leafs. If Hughes goes to the Detroit Red Wings, the Leafs could be seriously impacted. But beyond Hughes’ potential landing spot, an interesting question comes to mind: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs use the Quinn Hughes trade as a template for a possible Auston Matthews deal?

Questions regarding the Maple Leafs potentially trading Auston Matthews have not been foreign to the team. In particular, Matthews is set to become a UFA in 2028. That’s still a couple of seasons away. But what if the Leafs are no longer a playoff team by then?

That’s something that could happen as soon as this season. While the Maple Leafs have had a bit of a miraculous resurrection, the club is far from out of the woods. Even if the Leafs managed to win the Stanley Cup this season, there’s no guarantee they’ll be contenders in two or three seasons.

If that’s the case, you would have to think that talk of trading Matthews, especially with a year left on his contract, would shoot through the roof.

That’s why the Maple Leafs will be keeping a close eye on how the Canucks handle trading Quinn Hughes, that is, if it gets that far. The return that the Canucks get for Hughes could be something the Leafs could be looking at for Matthews.

Yes, comparing Hughes and Matthews is like comparing apples and oranges. Hughes is a Norris Trophy-winning defenseman. Matthews is a top-line center. But there is a template there since both are star players. They are also game-changing stars that could elevate a good team poised to contend for a championship.

Is a rebuild on the horizon for the Maple Leafs?

At first glance, the Maple Leafs would be insane to consider a rebuild at this point. After a decade of the Shanaplan, Toronto retains most of its Core Four pieces. However, it seems that time is running out on the current leadership group.

John Tavares is getting up there in age. William Nylander and Matthews are pushing 30. Meanwhile, the team has a largely veteran bottom-six group. That situation forces a key issue: At what point will the Maple Leafs begin a serious roster turnover?

The answer to that is highly complex. The Leafs don’t have a cadre of prospects that could gradually phase out veteran players. Yes, there are a few faces who could jump from the Marlies into a bottom-six role.

But beyond that, the Maple Leafs don’t have the sort of system that could just take over for aging veterans. As a result, a full-blown rebuild may be the only way out. While the rebuild may not be like the Great Tanking of 2016, the Leafs may have to tread the path of tearing down most of the roster and beginning anew.

It’s not the sort of thought Leafs Nation may want to entertain. But if the Vancouver Canucks serve as any comparable, that’s the path Toronto could be heading towards.