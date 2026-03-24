How 7 former Maple Leafs have performed for their new teams this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have certainly disappointed this 2025-26 NHL season. Entering the year full of hope and playoff aspirations, the Leafs saw their goaltending, defense and offense all struggle at some point over the course of the season. As a result of many of the Maple Leafs players failing to meet expectations, they will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Despite many of the Toronto players underperforming in 2025-26, the same can’t be said for former members of the team from the 2024-25 season. In fact, some of them have even found great success with their new homes. As a result, we will take a look at some of the key players from the Leafs’ 2024-25 season on how they have performed with their new teams this season.

Ryan Reaves

At 39 years old, Ryan Reaves have found some new life with the San Jose Sharks this year after spending much of his 2024-25 campaign in the Leafs pressbox or with the Marlies. Reaves has gotten into 50 games with the Sharks this season, his most action since 2022-23 when he was still with the Minnesota Wild. The 39-year-old enforcer has recorded three goals and 37 PIMs while providing adequate protection for their young players, including the superstar in the making in Macklin Celebrini. In doing so, the Sharks remain within reach of a playoff spot with over 14 games to go.

David Kampf

After joining the Vancouver Canucks following his release from his contract by the Maple Leafs, David Kampf continued his struggles with his new team. In 38 games of action, Kampf recorded two goals and four assists for six points and was ultimately traded to the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline. However, the 31-year-old veteran has yet to make his debut with the Capitals due to visa issues and the birth of his second child.

Connor Dewar

The Maple Leafs clearly underused Connor Dewar during his tenure with the club as he has flourished with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season following last year’s trade. Dewar has already set career highs in goals (14), assists (13) and points (27) with games still left to be played. More importantly, he has been instrumental in helping the Penguins stay in playoff contention, especially during the time when captain Sidney Crosby was out due to injury. He sure would have provided the much-needed secondary scoring that the Leafs severely lacked this year.

Nikita Grebenkin

As one of the key returns for the Philadelphia Flyers in the Scott Laughton trade with the Leafs, Nikita Grebenkin is beginning to make himself a fan favourite with his all-out play with his new club. In 55 games to date, Grebenkin may have only four goals, 10 assists and 14 points to show for. But it is his relentless work ethic and willingness to stick up for his teammates that has made him a valuable team piece for the Flyers. That energy and passion is exactly what the Leafs are missing with their current core of players.

Pontus Holmberg

Similar to Dewar, Pontus Holmberg has proven to be productive after joining his new club in the Tampa Bay Lightning through free agency this season. In 62 total games, Holmberg has compiled 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points and was even rewarded the distinguished opportunity to represent his country of Sweden at the Olympics this past winter. Right now, he is doing his part in helping the Lightning to hopefully lock down a playoff spot with just over three weeks to go in the regular season.

Mitch Marner

With the lack of offensive production at times for the Leafs this season, it is hard not to attribute some of it being due to the departure of Mitch Marner. After all, he had been one of Toronto’s main offensive catalysts for the past decade. This season in his first year with the Vegas Golden Knights, Marner hasn’t been producing up to his usual standards, but has managed to keep a point per game pace with 19 goals and 51 assists for 70 points in 70 games of action. Nevertheless, he has played his part in keeping the Golden Knights in playoff contention, with hopes to maintain his playoff streak since arriving in the NHL alive.

Fraser Minten

Finally, the more we watch Fraser Minten play, the more pain Leafs fans will start to feel just about now. With their constant hopes to find that perfect two-way center to augment the team, Toronto is sorely finding out that they have let one slip through their hands when they traded Minten to the Boston Bruins at the deadline last year. Since joining the Bruins, the young 21-year-old forward has seen his game mature substantially this season. So much that he is now even currently centering the top line with David Pastranak of all people on his flank. On the season, Minten has amassed 16 goals and 31 points in 70 games played, and even took home Rookie of the Month honours in January. The Bruins have also confidently used Minten in all situations, including both on the power play and penalty kill, proving that he is an invaluable piece going forward for the franchise. As for the Maple Leafs, it may soon start to feel a lot like the Phil Kessel trade from a couple decades ago, but could potentially even turn out a lot worse this time around.