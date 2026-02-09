6 former Maple Leafs participating at Winter Olympics

With NHL players finally returning to Winter Olympics hockey after over a decade of hiatus, hockey fans will be excited to finally see some best-on-best action at the world’s biggest stage. The Toronto Maple Leafs are fortunate to have three representatives at the Games, with Auston Matthews playing for Team USA, and William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson playing for Team Sweden. At one point in time, it seemed like Matthews would be the only one to make it for the Maple Leafs with the latter two suffering injuries in recent weeks. Fortunately, they have recovered in time to make the trip overseas.

However, it is heartening to know that some former Maple Leafs have made the Olympic roster for their respective countries, showing that Toronto had once fielded players that were good enough to make a difference for their nation. Here, we will take a look at 6 notable Leafs players that you may or may not realize will be participating at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

6 former notable Maple Leafs players participating at the Winter Olympics

Denis Malgin, Team Switzerland

Denis Malgin is mostly known for being a part of what turned out to be the lopsided trade between the Leafs and the Florida Panthers back in 2020 that sent Mason Marchment the other way. Often ridiculed at the time that Toronto must have thought they traded for Malkin (Evgeni Malkin) instead, Malgin ended up registering only two goals and four points in 31 career games with the Leafs. The 29-year-old forward has been mainly playing for Zurich SC in the Swiss league in recent years and is currently leading the team in scoring with 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games played this season.

Pontus Holmberg, Team Sweden

As one of the former Leafs that have been flourishing after leaving the organization this past offseason, Pontus Holmberg has fit in nicely with the Tampa Bay Lightning this year. Holmberg has recorded nine goals and 17 points already in just 48 games of action with the Lightning and is on pace to set career highs in goals, assists and points. Apparently, Team Sweden had taken notice of his performance and had rewarded him with a spot on their Olympic roster. As for the Maple Leafs, Holmberg certainly would have looked good on their bottom six if he had stayed with the team.

Martin Marincin, Team Slovakia

Martin Marincin was most famous for being the scapegoat of frustrated Leafs fans back during his tenure with the club. Whether it be his lack of puck-moving offensive ability or his frequent misplays in the Maple Leafs defensive zone, Marincin would be quickly jumped on for the mistakes that he made and was eventually ran out of town after four seasons in Toronto. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old defender has settled in nicely in the Czech league with the Trinec Ocelari HC during the past five seasons, helping the team to three titles in the process. His recent championship pedigree is what likely got Team Slovakia calling for his services to represent the country in Italy.

Frederik Andersen, Team Denmark

As the key goaltender for the Leafs during their rise back to prominence, Frederik Andersen certainly delivered during his five seasons with Toronto. In 268 games played with the Maple Leafs, Andersen posted a stellar 149-74-36 record with a 2.79 GAA and .914 save percentage. More importantly, he helped led Toronto to five consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff appearances in the process. Andersen has spent the past five years with the Carolina Hurricanes, but has struggled to a 7-10-5 record with a 3.26 GAA and .871 save percentage. Those numbers are easily his worst numbers of his 13-year NHL career to date as Father Time is beginning to creep in for the 36-year-old goalie. Nevertheless, that won’t stop the Danish goaltender from representing his country at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

David Kampf, Team Czech Republic

For David Kampf, he might not have been fit to play an everyday role for the Leafs this season. But he was surprisingly good enough to make the Olympic roster in the end. Previously a mainstay on the Maple Leafs bottom six in prior seasons, Kampf was deprived of a roster spot right from the get-go in 2025-26 with Toronto. That ultimately led to his trade to the Vancouver Canucks where he has compiled two goals and four assists in 34 games played. At least Kampf is finally getting his playing time, which was enough to convince Team Czechia to include him on their roster.

Mitch Marner, Team Canada

Finally, we have the former Maple Leafs magician in magic Mitch Marner representing Team Canada. After starting off slow with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, Marner has since picked up his play in recent weeks to look more like the assist machine that we are used to seeing. On the year, the 28-year-old forward has amassed 16 goals, 42 assists for 58 points in 57 games played with the Golden Knights. There’s no question that the Leafs still somehow miss Marner this year, given their disjointed play at times, especially on the power play. Nevertheless, as much as Leafs fans want to boo him, the fact that he will be putting the red maple leaf on the front of his jersey at the Olympics, it may be time to cheer on him once again for the special occasion.