Did the Leafs make a mistake trading away this prospect?

Back on March 7, 2025, the Toronto Maple Leafs made one of the biggest deadline moves of the season: they traded forward Fraser Minten, along with a 2026 first-round pick (top five protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick, to the Boston Bruins in exchange for veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo. Carlo arrived in Toronto to help improve a solid defensive core, offering size, shutdown ability, and penalty-kill experience.

At the time, the thinking was straightforward: Toronto needed defensive reinforcement more than a young center who was still finding his footing. Carlo was signed through 2026-27 and carried a $4.1M cap hit, a cost the Leafs were willing to absorb for a blue-liner they hoped could anchor their back end.

What the Leafs gave up

Fraser Minten was drafted 38th overall by the Leafs in 2022 and was considered one of Toronto’s more promising middle-six forwards. While his NHL experience was limited to 19 career NHL games with 2 goals and 2 assists before the trade, he had flashed potential as a reliable, two-way centre and penalty-kill contributor.

Many Leafs fans saw that potential and weren't sure of the idea of packing him in a package just to bolster an area that was successful all of last season. The feeling that Toronto gave up too much began almost immediately, especially given how Minten has developed with Boston.

Early returns: Boston is happy

Since joining the Bruins organization, Minten has appeared in the NHL for Boston and shown signs of growth. In the 2025-26 season, he scored goals and stepped into a middle-six role, even contributing key goals against the Maple Leafs. Bruins teammates and coaches have praised his reliability and two-way play, and Boston’s staff seems to value what he brings.

Long-term outlook

Only time will tell which team truly wins this trade. If Carlo becomes a cornerstone of the Leafs’ defensive core and helps them deep into the playoffs, the cost might feel ok. But if Minten continues to develop into a reliable NHL contributor, especially if he becomes a key middle-six forward for the Bruins, the optics of the deal may continue to favour Boston.

Either way, this trade has become an example of two teams trying to build their rosters. The Maple Leafs were looking towards the now versus later. In the Maple Leafs’ case, it may come down to how each player’s career unfolds in the seasons ahead.