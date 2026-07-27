Even if Gavin McKenna wins the Calder Trophy, it won't save the Maple Leafs

Gavin McKenna faces the immense pressure of being the first overall NHL pick of an Original Six franchise with a storied history in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

So far, he has embraced the challenge that comes with being the top pick in a hockey-hotbed, pressurized market like Toronto. McKenna is expected to make a significant contribution to a Maple Leafs team that is looking to return to the playoffs.

While many NHL observers feel he will have success in his debut season, recent trends from other first overall picks or young phenoms suggest that individual success doesn't always translate to team success.

Why Gavin McKenna's Calder Success Won't Fix Toronto

Even if McKenna wins the Calder Trophy, it's no guarantee that the Maple Leafs will find their way back to the postseason in 2026-27. Most betting books have McKenna as the second-best choice behind Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 2025-26, defenseman Matthew Schaefer won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, scoring 23 goals, tying the league record for a first-year defenseman. The New York Islanders did not make the playoffs, despite his dominance.

Could a similar scenario play out in Toronto next season? On a recent episode of the 100% Hockey podcast, NHL Network Radio host and former Maple Leafs GM Gord Stellick discussed the influence of top draft picks on their team's success.

He described the expectations of passionate fans in cities that have top picks, particularly those chosen first overall, as "unrealistic." He then gave the example of Connor Bedard, who won the Calder Trophy after being taken first overall in 2023, but is still trying to lead his team to the playoffs entering his fourth season.

Stellick noted the outstanding rookie year of Schaefer and the first two terrific seasons of Macklin Celebrini, with neither player yet to make the NHL playoffs. Celebrini was taken first overall in 2024 and was a Calder finalist behind winner Lane Hutson in his rookie season.

When specifically asked about McKenna's expectations for the Leafs during his first season, Stellick again mentioned Schaefer's superb rookie year for a team that didn't make the playoffs. He also remarked how another first overall pick, Jack Hughes, didn't "wow" in Year 1 but ended up being a player of prominence.

"He could win the Calder Trophy and that would be great, but that alone won't be a difference maker in the team," said Stellick. The Morning Skate host commented that most people look at McKenna and think he will fill the void in the lineup from Mitch Marner's departure, just maybe not in his first season.

While recent history indicates that McKenna's individual success, even a potential Calder Trophy campaign, does not inherently guarantee team success, the Maple Leafs present a uniquely different scenario. Unlike most first-overall picks who join rebuilding franchises, McKenna enters a lineup already stacked with proven, established NHL stars like Auston Matthews and William Nylander. He isn't required to carry the organization as its primary catalyst. Instead, he can focus on playing a complementary role to the team's core pieces. This unique luxury positions him to possibly secure the best of both worlds: capturing rookie hardware while actively helping drive the Leafs back to the playoffs.