Erik Karlsson to the Maple Leafs could be wildest idea yet this summer

The idea of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Toronto Maple Leafs is nothing new. This thesis has floated around for a while, particularly during a time when the Pens were eager to get out from under Karlsson’s massive cap hit.

This summer, however, the idea of Karlsson being available has picked up once again. In particular, the chatter has gained momentum after Penguins guru Josh Yohe openly doubted that Pittsburgh would want to re-sign Karlsson.

“I’d be surprised if they give Karlsson a new deal after this season, despite his brilliance. He’d be 37 at the start of that deal and won’t come cheap. It just doesn’t make sense.”

And yes, Karlsson actually had a fantastic season last year. He scored 15 goals and 66 points in 75 games. Those were the best numbers he put up since his 101-point season with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23.

That’s why, as Yohe noted, the Penguins would do well to trade Karlsson now. And if one veteran NHL journalist’s idea sticks, that trade could happen this summer.

Now, this is James Murphy, who’s relatively well connected throughout NHL circles, floating the idea. But when tied to what Yohe wrote in The Athletic, it makes sense that Kyle Dubas would want to make this deal work this summer.

Karlsson won’t come cheap for Maple Leafs in more ways than one

As Yohe noted, Karlsson won’t come cheap. First, there’s the acquisition cost. Yohe noted that the Penguins would want to get a “significant asset or two” for Karlsson.

Now, there’s no way the Leafs are sending Matthew Knies for Karlsson. But would Toronto have the sort of asset Dubas wants? He already got Nick Robertson for peanuts. So, would there be anything else there? Would the conversation start with Easton Cowan?

Trading a prospect like Cowan, Ben Danford, or even Artur Akhtyamov would be nuts. Maybe Dubas settles for a mid-tier prospect like Tinus Luc Koblar? Who knows?

The second issue to consider here is the fact that Karlsson comes with a $10 million cap hit. Karlsson’s cap hit is actually $11.5 million, but the Sharks are on the hook for $1.5 million of that.

So, would the Maple Leafs be willing to take on $10 million this season? Fat chance. Unless the Penguins took back, say, Morgan Rielly and Max Domi’s contract, there’s no way the Leafs could fit in $10 million.

If John Chayka wanted Dubas to retain, Dubas would surely drive up the price.

Nevertheless, Chayka has proven to be a savvy negotiator this offseason. He got Darren Raddysh in the sign-and-trade deal with Tampa for a fifth-round pick. So, who’s to say that Chayka won’t go full nuke on Dubas and get the Penguins to retain without driving up the price?

That’s all hearsay at this point. But it’s a fascinating idea that the Maple Leafs could get the puck-moving defenseman they so desperately need this summer.