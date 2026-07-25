This is the perfect time to put Matthew Knies back on the trade market

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies was a big trade candidate leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Despite the Maple Leafs making a GM change following the 2025-26 season, the big winger was once again the subject of trade rumors during the early part of this summer.

However, now that we are nearing August, trade chatter surrounding Knies has started to decrease. Although this is the case, the Maple Leafs should now consider listening to offers again for the 23-year-old forward.

At this point in the offseason, there are not many too many notable UFA wingers left. The best of the bunch are Vladimir Tarasenko, Eeli Tolvanen, and Michael Bunting. None of these three players are necessarily true top-six wingers, so teams looking for a high-impact winger before the start of the season will need to through the trade market.

Because of this, teams could be desperate to pay even more to land a star winger like Knies. With Toronto in the middle of a retool, they should not be against hearing what clubs are willing to offer for the 2021 second-round pick.

Knies would have the potential to get the Maple Leafs a serious return if they moved him. He is exactly the kind of young top-six power forward that both contenders and rebuilding teams would love to have on their roster.

Maple Leafs listening to offers for Knies does not mean they would automatically need to trade him

While now seems like a good time for the Maple Leafs to put Knies back on the trade market, that does not automatically mean that they need to trade him. There is no harm in Toronto just hearing what teams are willing to give up to land the big forward.

Yet, trading Knies would come with some real risk. Players like him are not easy to replace, as he not only makes an impact offensively but also plays a heavy game. Furthermore, with Knies being only 23 years old, he still is young enough that he could hit a new level.

Ultimately, if a team is willing to pay a massive price to acquire Knies with the free agent market now being weak, they could at least consider dealing him. Yet, it would also make sense if the Maple Leafs end up wanting to keep him around as a long-term part of their core. Keep in mind, he signed through 2030-31, carrying a $7.75 million cap hit.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Maple Leafs end up doing with Knies this offseason. They should not shut the door on trade offers at this point of the offseason, but it would still be understandable if he started the year in Toronto.