It has been a turbulent week for William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Amid a frustrating scoring slump and questionable defensive efforts, the longtime Maple Leafs star was demoted to the team's second power-play unit by coach Jim Hiller.

Nylander admitted the move didn't make him happy, sparking speculation about his relationship with the team and his future with the franchise. Now, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has weighed in on where things actually stand between Nylander and the Maple Leafs.

What Elliotte Friedman Said About Nylander's Future in Toronto

During the second intermission segment of Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet's broadcast of the Maple Leafs-Penguins game, Friedman provided an update on where things stand between the Leafs and Nylander after a chaotic week.

"One team that has entered the picture recently is Utah."



On Saturday Headlines, @FriedgeHNIC breaks down where things stand with Simon Edvinsson, who has less than 72 hours to sign a contract to play this season 📰 pic.twitter.com/jplpnAvGV4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

The NHL insider stated that Nylander has not asked for a trade and that the Maple Leafs have not gone to him and asked for a list of teams he would consider. Friedman said he thinks the Leafs have told other teams that Nylander needs "to play better."

Friedman added, "I do think Nylander was rattled by all this, and I think one of the reasons I believe he was rattled a bit is because he thought Toronto was maybe having conversations about him. That's premature. I think there's still plenty of time to see where this goes here, but there's no question that there was a bit of a- I would say he was uncomfortable by everything that happened this week, and I think he's gotten the message."

"I would say he was uncomfortable by everything that happened this week, and I think he has gotten the message. " Friedman on William Nylander

The NHL insider went on to say that Nylander understands the situation and "I think he's going to be anxious to show people that he can still be a very big part of the organization."

Perhaps Nylander is eager to prove his worth, but he has yet to shake out of his funk. He had 3 shots on net in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins and was held scoreless. The winger has now gone ten games without registering a goal. He was also on the ice when Pittsburgh scored the winner.

Should Nylander continue with his persistent defensive lapses and scoring slump, it will be a difficult combination for the coaching staff and front office to overlook. If he can not rediscover his scoring touch or commit to a stronger two-way game, the conversation in Toronto will inevitably shift to whether his long-term future belongs with the Maple Leafs.