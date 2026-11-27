For years in Toronto, the unwritten rule behind the bench was simple: no matter how bad the slump or how costly the turnovers, the core stars rarely lost ice time or their spot on the top power-play unit. On Thursday, Jim Hiller tore up that script.

With Kirill Marchenko returning from injury, the Maple Leafs coach made a bold, long-overdue call to bump a struggling William Nylander to PP2. Nylander may not agree with the decision, and his eight-game goal drought makes the timing sting. Still, Hiller deserves credit for doing what no other Toronto coach has had the nerve to do: prioritizing accountability over reputation.

Hiller Breaks an Unwritten Maple Leafs Rule by Moving Nylander to PP2

Nylander has been a polarizing player during his decade-plus tenure in Toronto. He's a tantalizing offensive force when engaged and a maddening liability when unmotivated.

Lately, it's been too much of the latter. The star winger has produced just three assists over his past eight games while playing some of his worst hockey of his Maple Leafs' career. After a strong start to the season that put him among the NHL scoring leaders, he is now averaging less than a point a game.

Two games ago, his brutal giveaway to ex-Leaf Matthew Knies helped gift the Columbus Blue Jackets a comeback victory that was the low point of an ugly nine-game losing streak. Nylander has been one of the league's worst players at even strength, among the leaders in goals against.

The Leafs' power play has regressed since the start of the year, falling to 7th after being among the top three over the opening month. Toronto's top power-play unit is better with Gavin McKenna's playmaking and vision.

McKenna on the top unit, plus the return of Marchenko after a twelve-game absence, means a demotion for one of the veterans, John Tavares or Nylander. Tavares provides a net-front presence for tip-ins and rebounds, so Hiller demoted Nylander.

For that, Hiller deserves credit. For too long, star players in Toronto have not had repercussions for their poor play. Nylander, in particular, has had run-ins with numerous coaches.

If Nylander chooses to not respond in an appropriate way and it doesn't light a fire under him to improve his performance then he isn't the type of player you want as one of the leaders of your team. Many long-time Maple Leafs fans might already argue that is the case.

Regardless of the reasons, Hiller should be commended for his actions. He needs to hold his star players like Nylander accountable. The Leafs' coach warrants further credit for doing it with his job status under scrutiny. It's a move that was long overdue in Toronto.