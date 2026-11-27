Jim Hiller has seen enough. William Nylander is penciled into the lineup to be skating on the third line with Aatu Raty and Easton Cowan on Friday afternoon in Boston, Hiller also bumped him to the second power-play unit, with Kirill Marchenko taking his spot alongside Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Gavin McKenna.

Nylander isn't happy about the move, and told reporters he disagrees with the call. From a fans perspective, that's good! He's supposed to be unhappy. That's the point.

This didn't happen overnight. Here's what has led to the decision to demote Nylander.

The team is sinking. The Leafs just snapped a nine-game losing streak on Monday. They head into today's game against the Boston Bruins at 9-14-3.

The Leafs just snapped a nine-game losing streak on Monday. They head into today's game against the Boston Bruins at 9-14-3. The goals dried up. Nylander has gone eight games without a goal (his last goal coming November 7th versus the Montreal Canadiens), with three assists and a minus-6 over that stretch.

Nylander has gone eight games without a goal (his last goal coming November 7th versus the Montreal Canadiens), with three assists and a minus-6 over that stretch. The giveaway. Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nylander threw the puck up the gut and served up a minor-league giveaway. If ever there was evidence that he was cheating the game, that act of stupidity was proof.

Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nylander threw the puck up the gut and served up a minor-league giveaway. If ever there was evidence that he was cheating the game, that act of stupidity was proof. The history. For years Nylander has had top-six minutes and Power Play #1 time. He was also rewarded with an 8-year, $92 million contract which carries a 11.5M cap hit. To a fault, despite evidence that he was not willing to do the lunch pail work that is often required to be a legitimate star in the NHL, Nylander has never had to change, because he was always rewarded.

Per Sportsnet's Luke Fox, following the teams practice at Boston's TD Garden on Thursday, Hiller said the Nylander move isn't a demotion. Call it what you want. The message is clear: minutes are earned, not handed out and it is about time Nylander heard that message.

For the first time in a long time, the Leafs are making Nylander prove it. Now both sides find out where they stand. Either Nylander answers the bell or he doesn't, and either answer tells Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka what to do next.

When it comes to Nylander, talent has never been the question. Even in a slump, Nylander has 11 goals and 14 assists, and his 25 points rank second on the team. But the split matters: 16 of those points came at five-on-five and nine on the power play, including four PP goals. Losing PP1 time could cut into his output, so he'll have to earn more of his points at even strength.

Nylander can decide how the rest of his Leafs career goes right now

If he responds the right way, the Leafs get the player they need. That means hustling, grinding, making better decisions with the puck and helping his teammates in the defensive zone. A 200-foot Nylander who finds his scoring touch is a guy you can start compiling wins with. The demotion becomes the turning point, and Hiller looks like a genius.

Per PuckPedia, Nylander's contract runs through 2031-32 at $11.5 million a season, with a full no-movement clause in all eight years. Bottom line, He can't be moved unless he agrees to it. But what if he was "nudged"?

During the post-practice media scrum at Boston's TD Garden on Thursday, when Nylander was asked if Hiller was trying to ignite a spark in him by moving him to the third line and second power play unit Nylander responded by saying that "I don't think I need a spark". In typical Willy Styles fashion, he tried to down play the demotion and flip the attention back to Hiller. Zero accountability. From my point of view, good for Hiller for having the conviction to make the move where many head coaches before him lacked the stomach.

So, where do we sit? If Nylander doesn't respond, he likely grows tired of third-line minutes and second-unit duty. A frustrated player on a losing team is far more likely to waive his no-movement clause. And if his numbers dip on the second unit, that frustration only builds faster. Alternatively, Nylander digs in, does the dirty work and finds his way out of his goal scoring draught en route to a more complete player. Either way, the Leafs finally get clarity and are able to set the tone for the direction of this organization for years to come. Either way, the Leafs win.

With so much uncertainty around the Leafs, sorting out Nylander's situation, one way or another, will give Chayka a measure of clarity and set the tone for the direction of this organization for years to come. If I were a betting man, I think we will be seeing Willy in another uniform before long.