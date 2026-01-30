Elliotte Friedman proposes bold trade to shake up Maple Leafs

During the first intermission of the Maple Leafs' game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Sportsnet panelists were asked a simple but pressing question: What's next for the Leafs?

As the Leafs continue to search for answers amid a disappointing season, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman offered a response that stood out, proposing a bold trade idea that is sure to grab the attention of Toronto fans and spark debate about the team's next move.

Massive trade proposed to bring Robert Thomas to Maple Leafs

Other panelists, Justin Bourne and Nick Kypreos, each thought that the Maple Leafs should be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and Toronto should move on from players like Bobby McMann, Max Domi, or one of the team's goaltenders.

Friedman had the most intriguing take. He challenged the Leafs to make a move for St. Louis Blues' center Robert Thomas. He reasoned that Thomas is only 26 years old and under control for five more seasons for $8.125 million annually.

"Robert Thomas is 5 years left at $8.125 million and he's available." Elliotte Friedman

Thomas is a consistent twenty-goal scorer who has reached 75 points three times in his career and is a reliable defensive player. The Blues' center would fill Toronto's need for a top-six player to replace Mitch Marner, and also plays a premium position.

The right-handed Thomas is just entering his prime years, so the cost of acquiring him would be high. Bourne and Kypreos hypothesized that a potential package from Toronto would likely include their 2028 first-round draft pick, Easton Cowan, and Dennis Hildeby.

While Kypreos gave pause to letting go of Hildeby due to the injury histories of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, Friedman didn't flinch. He maintained it's a move the Maple Leafs should consider.

Friedman noted that people would argue that getting Thomas is not a move of a team that's giving up but he stated that "you're not going to find a center at that number at that age."

While Friedman's proposal would come at a steep cost, it represents the kind of decisive shift the Maple Leafs need to change the feel of their roster and alter their core in a meaningful way.

Adding a legitimate top-six forward would provide a spark to the team and the fan base and help both emerge from the malaise of this season and past postseason failures, even if it means sacrificing most of their remaining prospect capital.

It's a move that general manager Brad Treliving must explore. With patience wearing thin amid unmet expectations, it's the type of bold gamble that could redefine the Leafs' direction.