Latest trade rumour has Leafs forward heading to Oilers

Bobby McMann will be a sought after forward ahead of the trade deadline, and towards free agency. And with the Toronto Maple Leafs possibly considering a transition to being sellers as the season has not gone to plan, to say the least. If they decide to transition into sellers, the Edmonton Oilers could be a very good fit for McMann, according to Bob Stauffer and Elliotte Friedman.

During a recent episode of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer the host said, “I love McMann,” and Friedman responded, “Fast, competitive guy,” adding, “He’d look good on your roster.”

OILERS NOW 👀

Bob Stauffer and Elliotte Friedman say Leafs forward Bobby McMann would look really good on the Oilers.#LetsGoOilers #Oilers #NHL #Hockey #YEG pic.twitter.com/3KOe8UqQg4 — Bleed Oil Blue (@BleedOilBlue) January 28, 2026

McMann has had a strong campaign for the Maple Leafs this season, during the final season of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. His cap hit sits at $1.35 million, making him an affordable winger, including for the Oilers. McMann is a player the Oilers would value, just as Friedman mentioned. McMann is a fast, hardworking winger who can play in all areas on the ice. The Oilers have been known to struggle with depth scoring, past their stars, but adding a cheap forward nearing 30 goals could become the answer to that question.

The Oilers will likely have to give the Maple Leafs a good package for McMann for the management staff to consider this deal. The Leafs are believed to still want to bring him back next season, but he may have priced himself out of a contract in Toronto.

From the Leafs' perspective, you would want to bring him back, but if the package going back the Leafs way is strong, then the Maple Leafs will have no choice but to move on from the Alberta native. The Leafs have struggled to acquire assets and draft picks over the past few seasons, due to the fact that they have always been buyers. The Maple Leafs cup window is seemingly coming to an end, and it may be time for a retool.

McMann has admitted to being an Oilers fan growing up, being from Alberta, this comes with little to no shock. McMann always gets up for a game against the Oilers, mentioning that “I was an Oilers fan growing up. Maybe a little extra juice in the legs today playing against the Oilers.”

Leafs forward Bobby McMann after recording two goals and an assist against Edmonton in a 6-3 Toronto win. pic.twitter.com/3nYd5gQriP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024

If the Maple Leafs decide to become sellers ahead of the March 6th trade deadline, many can expect the Oilers to be calling about Bobby McMann, seeking a deal that brings him out West. The next stretch of hockey will determine what the Maple Leafs do, and they will need to have talks with McMann and his agent on deciding whether or not there will be a contract extension in the near future.