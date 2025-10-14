This isn't the first time the Toronto Maple Leafs have failed to win a game where their top prospect makes their NHL debut.

The team infamously lost 5-4 in overtime in Auston Matthews' legendary debut almost a decade ago (crazy right).

Now, Easton Cowan didn't score 4 goals like Matthews did, or register a point for that matter, but he looked more than comfortable in his Toronto Maple Leafs debut.

Let's take a look at Cowan's performance on Monday afternoon and what this means going forward for the Leafs.

Easton Cowan impresses in debut despite Leafs loss

The former OHL MVP was thrust onto the Leafs top line for the game vs Detroit, and he did more than fine.

Despite failing to register a point, Cowan fit right in with Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews. He looked comfortable, confident, skated well, and registered three hits and one shot on goal in his debut.

He wasn't a superstar by any means, but he had a strong start to his Leafs tenure, and the fact that he's been given a top-line role means he's at least earned the trust of his coach.

Cowan's solid debut has been one of the few bright spots over the first three games this year.

It's been a very average start to the 2025-26 season for the Leafs. After a solid 5-2 win over the Habs on opening day, the buds have suffered two tough losses to their Atlantic Division rivals, the Detroit Red Wings.

It's only been three games, but there's been little to be proud of for the Maple Leafs so far. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares have yet to put a puck past a goaltender, Anthony Stolarz has been average at best over the last two games, they have yet to score a goal on the power play, and Calle Jarnkrok of all people is the team's leading goal scorer.

It's a small sample size to be sure, and the Leafs have a habit of starting slow to their seasons before turning things around before the playoffs.

Maybe Cowan's performance can motivate the team to do better, or maybe the loss of Mitch Marner will take a little longer to get used to than we thought.

Either way, Cowan did great in his debut, and I for one am excited for what's next to come.