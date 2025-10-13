Takeaways from Leafs falling 3-2 to Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings faced off for the second time in three days, this time back at Scotiabank Arena for a Canadian Thanksgiving rematch. After dropping the first game of the home-and-home series in Detroit, the Leafs were looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd.





Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup was the NHL debut of highly-touted Leafs' prospect Easton Cowan, who was inserted onto the team's first line alongside star center Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Cowan looked comfortable in his first NHL game, but his appearance wasn't enough as the Maple Leafs fought back from a two-goal third-period deficit only to lose on a last-minute goal from Detroit's Mason Appleton.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Cowan Holds His Own on Leafs' Top Line

Cowan did not look out of place playing on the Leafs' top line with Matthews and Knies. Their first shift together was mostly in the defensive zone, with Cowan registering a shot block. Shift two featured a nice give-and-go with Matthews to generate a scoring chance. Later in the first period, Cowan started the forecheck that led to some offensive zone time, and he eventually set up Knies for a good opportunity at the edge of the crease.

On the line's first shift of the second period, Cowan hit Knies in stride at the Detroit blue line, which led to a shot on goal. Later, on the same shift, Cowan smoothly received a pass for his own scoring chance on a 1-on-1. Cowan made a nice neutral zone backhand saucer pass to Matthews early in the third period that led to a breakaway, but the Leafs' captain was stopped twice by Red Wings' goaltender Cam Talbot.

The Maple Leafs' first line consistently generated more scoring opportunities throughout the game than it had previously over the first two games. Cowan was by no means dominant, but he showed enough to deserve another opportunity with Matthews and Knies. Coach Craig Berube used William Nylander in his place twice over the first two periods for offensive zone face-offs. Nylander joined Matthews and Knies often in the third with the Leafs trailing. Berube showed confidence in Cowan by having him on the ice during the closing seconds of the game with Anthony Stolarz pulled for an extra attacker.

The Leafs are a "Work in Progress"

Maple Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving aptly described his team as a "work in progress" during the first intermission on Amazon Prime's Monday Night Hockey.

Cowan, on the first line, was the most anticipated change to the team's lineup. It meant Matias Maccelli was bumped down to the second line to play with John Tavares and Nylander. Max Domi centered Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson, while Nicolas Roy was between Dakota Joshua and Calle Jarnkrok on the fourth line.

The Leafs had their most complete effort of the season, outshooting Detroit 40-15. The fourth line scored yet again, with Jarnkrok getting his third goal in three games, tying the game 2-2 late in the third. Joshua was more visible than in prior games, and Roy was once again steady. Maccelli made some nice passes after a brutal first-period turnover in the Leafs' end.

Matthews had his most dominant performance yet, but he has yet to beat an opposing goalie through three games. His only goal was an empty-netter. McMann showed good speed, driving the net on multiple occasions, and set up Knies for the Maple Leafs' first goal. Despite the loss, the forward units demonstrated potential for better things to come.

Critical Mistakes Cost Maple Leafs

In a game they dominated, the Leafs came away empty-handed due to critical errors. An incidental delay of game penalty late in the first period by Simon Benoit put the team in a 5-on-3 disadvantage. Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings on only their fourth shot of the period after outmuscling Chris Tanev and Roy in front of the net.

Leafs' defenseman Brandon Carlo's turnover at the Detroit blue line caused a 2-on-1 that led to ex-Leaf James Van Riemsdyk's goal early in the third for a 2-0 Red Wings' lead. After battling back to tie the game, Matthews lost a defensive zone face-off with under a minute left, had an unfortunate bounce off his skate that went to Appleton for the game-winner.

The Maple Leafs looked better, but the result was the same: another loss, their second in three games. Toronto has a history of slow starts in October and is in danger of repeating that trend. They have a chance for a quick correction as they play the Nashville Predators tomorrow. The Leafs must soon find a win or risk frittering away a home-heavy, easy schedule to start the season.